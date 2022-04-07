ESPN Earns Industry-Leading 62 Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN earned an industry-leading 62 nominations for the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Wednesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This is the most nominations ever for ESPN and the ninth straight year it has led the industry. ESPN’s record 62 nominations included work by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPNU, SEC Network and the ESPN App.

ESPN has won 221 Sports Emmy Awards in 34 years of eligibility. ABC Sports won 160 from 1980 – 2008.

The 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held in-person for the first time in three years on Tuesday, May 24, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

ESPN leading nominations include:

ESPN journalism: including E60 with five nominations and SC Featured with three

E60 with five nominations and SC Featured with three NFL programming: 13 nominations in numerous categories, including linear and streaming content, and several with NFL Films; standouts include Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli NHL on ESPN : In its return to ESPN networks, the content garnered four nominations

: In its return to ESPN networks, the content garnered four nominations Studio shows : Outside the Lines, College GameDay, SportsCenter, Pardon the Interruption

: Outside the Lines, College GameDay, SportsCenter, Pardon the Interruption ESPN Deportes: Six nominations, including four for feature stories and one for studio show

Individual nominations include (Category):

SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt (Host), College GameDay’s Rece Davis (Host), and Mike Breen (Play-by-Play)

(Host), College GameDay’s (Host), and (Play-by-Play) Five-time Sports Emmy winner Kirk Herbstreit (Studio & Event Analyst) and Jay Bilas (Studio Analyst)

(Studio & Event Analyst) and (Studio Analyst) Holly Rowe (Reporter), Lisa Salters (Reporter) and Malika Andrews (Emerging On-Air Talent)

(Reporter), (Reporter) and (Emerging On-Air Talent) The Peyton Brothers – Eli (Emerging On-Air Talent) and Peyton (Event Analyst)

(Emerging On-Air Talent) and (Event Analyst) ESPN Deportes’ Cristina Alexander (On-Air Personality in Spanish)

ESPN’s nominees for the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards, by Category: