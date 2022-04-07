ESPN Earns Industry-Leading 62 Sports Emmy Nominations
ESPN earned an industry-leading 62 nominations for the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Wednesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This is the most nominations ever for ESPN and the ninth straight year it has led the industry. ESPN’s record 62 nominations included work by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPNU, SEC Network and the ESPN App.
ESPN has won 221 Sports Emmy Awards in 34 years of eligibility. ABC Sports won 160 from 1980 – 2008.
The 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held in-person for the first time in three years on Tuesday, May 24, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.
ESPN leading nominations include:
- ESPN journalism: including E60 with five nominations and SC Featured with three
- NFL programming: 13 nominations in numerous categories, including linear and streaming content, and several with NFL Films; standouts include Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
- NHL on ESPN: In its return to ESPN networks, the content garnered four nominations
- Studio shows: Outside the Lines, College GameDay, SportsCenter, Pardon the Interruption
- ESPN Deportes: Six nominations, including four for feature stories and one for studio show
Individual nominations include (Category):
- SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt(Host), College GameDay’s Rece Davis (Host), and Mike Breen (Play-by-Play)
- Five-time Sports Emmy winner Kirk Herbstreit (Studio & Event Analyst) and Jay Bilas(Studio Analyst)
- Holly Rowe (Reporter), Lisa Salters (Reporter) and Malika Andrews (Emerging On-Air Talent)
- The Peyton Brothers – Eli (Emerging On-Air Talent) and Peyton (Event Analyst)
- ESPN Deportes’ Cristina Alexander (On-Air Personality in Spanish)
ESPN’s nominees for the 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards, by Category:
|Live Series
|Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli (ESPN2 and ESPN+ [Omaha Productions])
|Playoff Coverage
|NBA on ESPN
|Edited Event Coverage
|Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – The 2021 NFL Draft (ESPN)
|NFL Turning Point: Divisional Round (ESPN+)
|Edited Special
|KOBE: The Legend, The Legacy (ESPN)
|Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier 50th Anniversary Special (ABC)
|Hosted Edited Series
|E60 (ESPN)
|Eli’s Places (ESPN+)
|Short Documentary
|Black History Always Special: Finding Free (ESPN+, The Undefeated)
|Black History Always Special: I Run with Maud (ESPN+, The Undefeated)
|Black History Always Special: Monochrome (ESPN+, The Undefeated)
|Long Documentary
|144 (ESPN, ESPN Films)
|Documentary Series
|Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN+)
|Studio Show – Weekly
|College GameDay (ESPN)
|Outside the Lines (ESPN)
|Studio Show Daily
|Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)
|SportsCenter (ESPN)
|Studio Show – Limited Run
|College GameDay: College Football Playoff (ESPN)
|Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN)
|Journalism
|E60 Alive: The Drew Robinson Story (ESPN)
|E60 Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (ESPN)
|E60 Ticket Home (ESPN)
|Short Feature
|SC Featured: A Father’s Resilience (ESPN)
|Long Feature
|SC Featured: 17 Hours: The Chris Nikic Story (ESPN)
|Sunday NFL Countdown: Hey Noah (ESPN)
|Open/Tease
|NHL on ESPN: Harmony (ESPN)
|Interactive Experience – Event Coverage
|College Football Playoff National Championship MegaCast (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, ESPN App)
|Personality/Studio Host
|Rece Davis (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
|Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
|Personality Play-by-Play
|Mike Breen (ABC)
|Personality/Studio Analyst
|Jay Bilas (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
|Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
|Personality/Event Analyst
|Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
|Peyton Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+)
|Personality/Reporter
|Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC)
|Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC)
|Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent
|Malika Andrews (ESPN)
|Eli Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+)
|Technical Team Event
|College Football National Championship: Alabama Chrimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs (ESPN)
|US Open (ESPN)
|Technical Team Studio
|College GameDay (ESPN)
|Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli (ESPN)
|Editing Short-Form
|SC Featured: A Father’s Resilience (ESPN)
|Editing Long-Form
|E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story (ESPN)
|Man in the Arena: Tom Brady (ESPN+)
|Dick Schaap Writing – Short Form
|Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier 50th Anniversary Special – Ali-Frazier: The Social Moment (ESPN)
|Writing – Long Form
|SEC Storied: The Trials of Bobby Hoppe (SEC Network)
|Music Direction
|NHL on ESPN: Harmony (ESPN)
|Audio/Sound – Live Event
|Little League World Series (ESPN)
|NHL on ESPN (ESPN+, ABC)
|Graphic Design – Event/Show
|NBA on ESPN: Marvel Arena of Heroes (ESPN2)
|NHL on ESPN (ESPN, ESPN+, ABC)
|Graphic Design – Specialty
|College Football National Championship: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs (ESPN)
|Juneteenth (SEC Network)
|The NFL on ESPN (ESPN)
|Studio or Production Design/ Art Direction
|2021 NBA Finals: Opens (ABC, ESPN)
|Public Service Announcement/ Campaign
|Mental Health PSA Campaign: Series Intro with Michael Robinson | Hayden Hurst | DJ Chark
|Studio Show in Spanish
|SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes)
|Feature Story in Spanish
|En Sus Zapatos: Alexa Moreno (ESPN Deportes)
|Greenland: New York (ESPN Deportes)
|SC Reportajes: Kikimita (ESPN Deportes)
|Ultimo Tren a Tokio (ESPN Deportes)
|On-Air Personality
|Cristina Alexander (ESPN Deportes)