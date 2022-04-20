ESPN Events’ Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl to Celebrate its 20th Anniversary in 2022

ESPN Events’ Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022 and will commemorate the milestone throughout the upcoming college football season.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl this year,” said Brant Ringler, executive director of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. “This bowl game has enjoyed tremendous growth over the past two decades thanks to the unwavering support of our passionate community and loyal corporate partners. We are proud of all that ‘The Bowl for the Brave’ stands for, and we look forward to continuing to honor our armed forces for decades to come.”

To commemorate the historic year, the bowl will utilize a special 20th anniversary logo that incorporates a roman numeral “XX” into the standard mark. In addition, the bowl will highlight past games, teams and individuals from the first two decades, and will also host special promotions and events surrounding the anniversary game.

Originally named the PlainsCapital Fort Worth Bowl when it debuted in 2003, the “Bowl for the Brave” has featured the armed forces theme since 2006 with patriotic overtones recognizing all six branches of the service – Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force – now prevalent throughout the game. Past Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl games have included fan-fest adventure areas showcasing armed forces hardware; flyovers; demonstrations by several of the military’s top skydiving teams; custom homes and vehicles awarded to wounded warriors; on-field induction ceremonies; armed forces bands and honor guards; and the annual Great American Patriot Award presented by Armed Forces Insurance.

Played in honor of the United States Armed Forces, the Armed Forces Bowl was the first collegiate football bowl game to host all three military academy football teams and is the only bowl to have all three academies participate multiple times. With Air Force (2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2015), Army West Point (2010, 2017, 2018, 2021) and Navy (2013, 2016) all having visited Fort Worth, the game has featured an academy team 11 times in the last 15 years.

The bowl game also created the Armed Forces Merit Award, presented annually in conjunction with the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) to an individual and/or a group with a military background that has had an impact within the realm of college football. For additional information about the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, visit www.ArmedForcesBowl.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is annually played at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The date of the 2022 game will be announced later this spring.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-