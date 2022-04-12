ESPN Finishes 2021-22 NBA Regular Season with Double-Digit Growth Across Live Games and Shows

ESPN closed the 2021-22 NBA regular season with double-digit growth across all live games and shows, according to Nielsen. ESPN averaged 1,401,000 viewers across 83 regular season NBA games this season, up 16% from the 2020-2021 season.

ESPN’s NBA studio shows, NBA Countdown and NBA Today also finished with significant growth during the regular season. NBA Countdown averaged 547,000 viewers, up 35% from the combined audience of last season’s NBA pregame studio shows. ESPN’s new, weekday NBA studio show, NBA Today finished the 2021-22 regular season up 36% versus last season.

Additionally, the 2021-22 regular season viewership for the NBA on ABC was up from the last two years. The 19-game package averaged 3,026,000 viewers, up 12 percent vs. last season and up three percent from the 2019-2020 campaign. For more information on NBA on ABC viewership, visit ESPN Press Room.

ESPN tips off coverage of the NBA Postseason with three Meta Quest Play-In Tournament elimination games on Wednesday, April 13, and Friday, April 15. Visit ESPN Press Room for more information.

-30-