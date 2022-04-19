Exclusively on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Hulu This Week: The Rush to the Playoffs continues with Seven National Hockey League Games

Exclusively on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Hulu This Week: The Rush to the Playoffs continues with Seven National Hockey League Games

  • 44 out-of-market games on ESPN+ this week including Central Division leader Colorado Avalanche and Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 
  • Alternate “Ice Cast” presentation on ESPN+: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
  • Also presented in Spanish: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN Deportes 

The National Hockey League (NHL) rush to the playoffs continues this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Hulu with seven exclusive games on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, along with 44 out-of-market games streaming live on ESPN+ this week.

Date Time (ET) Network Game ESPN Talent
Tuesday

April 19

 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues

Bruins (45-23-5), fourth in the Atlantic Division visit the St. Louis Blues (43-20-10), second in the Central Division, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. 

 Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Dominic Moore

Reporting: Caley Chelios

In Studio: John Buccigross with Ryan Callahan
10 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Los Angeles Kings (39-27-10) are clinging on to the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division and the cross-town rival Anaheim Ducks would love to derail the Kings’ plans of playing in the postseason with a win on Tuesday night at the Honda Center.

  

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Barry Melrose

Reporting: Linda Cohn

In Studio: John Buccigross with Ryan Callahan
ESPN Deportes Kings vs. Ducks (Spanish Language)
Thursday April 21 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers
Detroit Red Wings (29-33-13) travel to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise to face Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers (52-15-6).		 Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

In Studio: Steve Levy with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios
8 p.m. ESPN Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Atlantic Division’s No. 2  Maple Leafs (47-20-6) travel  to Amalie Arena in Tampa to go head-to-head with No 3. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-8) in a first round playoff series preview as they are separated by six points. 		Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporting: Leah Hextall

In Studio: Steve Levy with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios
8 p.m. ESPN Deportes Maple Leafs vs. Lightning (Spanish Language) Play-by-Play: Kenny Garay

Analyst:  Carlos Rossell
Saturday April 23 3 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins:

Original Six Rivals New York Rangers (48-21-6), second in the Metropolitan Division standings, head north to TD Garden in Boston to take on the Bruins (45-23-5).

 

 

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analysts: Ray Ferraro

Reporting: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: Steve Levy with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios
ESPN+ Ice Cast: Rangers vs. Bruins
A special alternate presentation of the game allows fans to see how plays develop from above the ice, exclusively on ESPN+.		 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analysts: Ray Ferraro

Reporting: Emily Kaplan
ESPN+ Rangers vs. Bruins (Spanish Language)
Sunday April 24 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
Atlantic Division-leading Panthers (52-15-6) host their in-state rivals, the Lightning (44-21-8) at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.		 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analysts: Ryan Callahan
Sunday April 24 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals
Toronto Maple Leafs (47-20-6) second in the Atlantic Division with 100 points travel to Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. to take on the Washington Capitals (41-22-10) fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 92 points.		 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analysts: Brian Boucher

Reporting: Emily Kaplan

Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 44 out-of-market games this week, including a matchup between Central Division leader Colorado Avalanche (112 points) and NHL points leader Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6)  on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule. Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point presented by Gillette

This week’s episode of The Point will be hosted by Jeremy Schaap with analysts Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Hilary Knight, and will air on Thursday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Guests Brian Boucher and Leah Hextall will preview the clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning from Tampa. Fans can also expect special segments on Toronto’s  Auston Matthews, Tampa’s Steven Stamkos and Boston’s Charlie McAvoy, in addition to a  feature on the Maple Leaf’s Mitch Marner and in-depth analysis of the Rangers vs. Bruins rivalry. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.  

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines, and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Wednesday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

ESPN’s NHL Playoff Watch is published seven days a week, with expanded standings, playoff projections and race for the No. 1 pick.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus.com  or on the ESPN App. 

