Expanded 2022 NC Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship Set for ESPN Networks

With the expanded beach volleyball postseason primed for its debut, ESPN will provide complete coverage of the 2022 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship from Gulf Shores, Ala., beginning May 4 until a champion is crowned on May 8. Duals will be televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU with individual court coverage streaming live on the ESPN App via connected devices.

The opening day of action is served up with the opening round on Wednesday, May 4, as 16 teams battle in single elimination duals for a spot in the Championship bracket. The first round of the double elimination bracket is set for Friday, May 6, with winning teams progressing to the elimination round. Double elimination play continues on Saturday, May 7, with one team advancing to the national championship dual while the two remaining teams move on to the final dual in the elimination bracket. The final elimination round is slated for Sunday, May 8, with the winning team from the second semifinal facing off against Saturday’s semifinal victor in the national championship at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Play-by-play commentators Courtney Lyle and Sam Gore and analysts Holly McPeak and Nicole Branagh will rotate throughout the week, covering all the action across ESPN networks. ESPN analyst and reporter Andraya Carter will manage sideline duties for the first day of the tournament, with Christine Williamson serving as the sideline reporter for the remainder of the tourney.

ESPN is the home of 30 NCAA Championships, with the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship starting off the spring championship season. The bracket for this year’s tournament will be revealed on Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on NCAA.com.

2022 NC Beach Volleyball Championship – ESPN Networks