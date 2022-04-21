Fury vs. Whyte Heavyweight Championship Showdown

Photo of Dave Nagle Dave Nagle Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

Live on ESPN+ PPV from Wembley Stadium 

 Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT 

Undercard to Stream on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET 

ESPN+ PPV will present the world heavyweight championship from London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23, when two Britons meet – WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBC interim titleholder Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte.  Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank, the main event will stream live in the U.S. at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, with the undercard on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.  A special Fury vs. Whyte Pre-Show will air on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The ESPN+ PPV is available for $69.99 here 

Current WBC world champion Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will defend his crown against WBC interim champion Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in front of a record 94,000 fans, the largest Wembley Stadium has ever hosted and the most fans to witness a boxing event in person since 1993. The Whyte showdown marks Fury’s first bout in London since February 2015.  

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore with analysts former two-division world champion Timothy Bradley Jr. and former pound-for-pound #1, two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward. The desk team will feature analysis from Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna.    

In addition, ESPN2 will televise the weigh-in on Friday, April 22, at 9:30 a.m. ET.  

Weigh-In, Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

Fri., April 22  9:30 AM     Weigh-In: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte  ESPN2 
Sat., April 23  2 PM  Main  Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte  ESPN+ PPV 
Co-Feature  Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley 
Undercard  Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball 
Undercard  David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey 
Undercard  Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski 
1 PM  Feature  Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach  ESPN+ 
Undercard  Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi 
  Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Pre-Show  ESPN 

