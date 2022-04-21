Fury vs. Whyte Heavyweight Championship Showdown
Live on ESPN+ PPV from Wembley Stadium
Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
Undercard to Stream on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET
ESPN+ PPV will present the world heavyweight championship from London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23, when two Britons meet – WBC/Lineal/Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and WBC interim titleholder Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte. Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank, the main event will stream live in the U.S. at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, with the undercard on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. A special Fury vs. Whyte Pre-Show will air on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The ESPN+ PPV is available for $69.99 here.
Current WBC world champion Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will defend his crown against WBC interim champion Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in front of a record 94,000 fans, the largest Wembley Stadium has ever hosted and the most fans to witness a boxing event in person since 1993. The Whyte showdown marks Fury’s first bout in London since February 2015.
Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore with analysts former two-division world champion Timothy Bradley Jr. and former pound-for-pound #1, two-division world titleholder and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward. The desk team will feature analysis from Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna.
In addition, ESPN2 will televise the weigh-in on Friday, April 22, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- Dillian Whyte’s journey from a bout with Anthony Joshua in front of 200 people to a title shot vs. Tyson Fury. By Nick Parkinson.
- Dillian Whyte breaks his silence on the Fury heavyweight bout. By Mike Coppinger.
- Friday: “I’ll never come back” — Tyson Fury’s last dance? By Mark Kriegel.
- Friday: Bob Arum is still the boss of all bosses. By Roberto Andrade.
- Friday: Expert picks and best bets.
Weigh-In, Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|Fri., April 22
|9:30 AM
|Weigh-In: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte
|ESPN2
|Sat., April 23
|2 PM
|Main
|Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte
|ESPN+ PPV
|Co-Feature
|Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley
|Undercard
|Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball
|Undercard
|David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey
|Undercard
|Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski
|1 PM
|Feature
|Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach
|ESPN+
|Undercard
|Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi
|Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Pre-Show
|ESPN
