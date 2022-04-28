Lea Miller-Tooley Named Executive Director of ESPN Events’ Bahamas Bowl

A recognized leader in the sports industry, Lea Miller-Tooley has been named the Executive Director of ESPN Events’ Bahamas Bowl.

The Bahamas Bowl, which has featured seven editions and is the longest-running international bowl game in college football history, is played annually in Nassau’s Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. ESPN Events began operating the bowl in May of 2015.

“Lea’s work in intercollegiate athletics coupled with her leadership and knowledge of the country make her the ideal executive director,” said Clint Overby, Vice President, ESPN Events. “We are excited to have Lea lead our efforts in the Bahamas and look forward to future opportunities to showcase the country and demonstrate a top-notch bowl experience for the participating schools.”

Bowl week in Nassau always lives up to the slogan “Bowl Games are Better in the Bahamas” with a mix of sun, sand and football in one of the world’s most beautiful tourist destinations. The game is televised annually on ESPN.

Miller-Tooley is the founder and president of Complete Sports Management, an all-encompassing sports marketing agency that founded the Bahamas Bowl in 2014. The core capabilities of her agency include the creation of sporting events, event management, men’s and women’s basketball global tours and sponsorship creation.

In addition to the Bahamas Bowl, Miller-Tooley’s Complete Sports Management group has created other top-tier sporting events, including the women and men’s annual Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament. The agency also runs the Crossover Classic and The Invitational, as well as foreign college basketball tours all over the world.

Prior to founding Complete Sports Management, Miller-Tooley worked for IMG Worldwide, the global sports, fashion and media company, in business development. She also worked in finance in New York City for Morgan Stanley and BMO Capital.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-