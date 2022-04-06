NFL Live Delivers its Best March Audience since 2015; Up 47% Year-Over-Year in Key 18-49 Demo

March Audience Nears 400,000 Viewers per Episode, Up 42% Year-Over-Year

Audience Spiked During Free Agency, Including 510,000-plus Viewers for a Single Episode

Strong Month Continues a String of Viewership Superlatives

NFL Live delivered its most-watched month of March in seven years (2015), with its monthly audience spiking during NFL Free Agency, continuing a streak of multi-year viewership highs for the show dating back to September 2021 and the start of the this past NFL regular season.

During the NFL’s negotiating period and the first day of free agency (March 14-16), NFL Live averaged 462,000 viewers a show (4-5 p.m. ET), up 41% from the equivalent three days in 2021 (March 15-17). Spanning the entire month of March, NFL Live averaged 393,000 viewers per show on ESPN, its best March average since 2015, including a 42% increase over 2021, 30% from 2020 and 36% from 2019. Additional highlights:

In the key Persons 18-49 demo, NFL Live was up 47% year-over-year for the month

Monday, March 14, averaging 511,000 viewers, represented the show’s most-watched episode for the month

Leading into NFL Live during the NFL’s negotiating period and first day of free agency (March 14-16) were three SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown shows (3-4 p.m.), which averaged 362,000 viewers each episode

NFL Live is hosted by Laura Rutledge, who is joined by analysts Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark, and Keyshawn Johnson. Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter is regularly part of the show, particularly around breaking news.

What a Run

NFL Live’s March viewership success continues an impressive streak that dates back to the start of the 2021-22 NFL season. A comprehensive breakdown is here, but highlights include:

NFL Draft – ESPN and ABC from April 28-30

NFL Live has continuing coverage of free agency, news, and the NFL Draft throughout April each weekday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. Surrounding the NFL Draft, NFL Live will be in Las Vegas with details will be announced later this month. All three days of the NFL Draft will air on ESPN and ABC for the fourth consecutive year, with the two networks having distinct telecasts on the first two nights (Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29) and then ABC simulcasting ESPN’s coverage on the final day (Saturday, April 30). NFL Network will also televise the NFL Draft in its entirety. More details on NFL Draft coverage, including programming the week of the NFL Draft, will be announced in the coming weeks.

