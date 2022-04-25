NHL Rush to the Playoffs: Three National Hockey League Games Monday, Tuesday Night, Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu

Monday, April 25 on ESPN+/Hulu: Flyers at Blackhawks

Tuesday, April 26 on ESPN: Oilers at Penguins, Blues at Avalanche

38 out-of-market games on ESPN+ this week

Also presented in Spanish: Oilers at Penguins, Blues at Avalanche on ESPN Deportes

Heading into the last week of the regular season, the National Hockey League (NHL) rush to the playoffs continues on ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu with three exclusive games tonight and tomorrow night. In addition, 38 out-of-market games, many with critical playoff implications, will stream live on ESPN+ this week.

Video: ESPN Hockey Night Doubleheader | Tuesday, April 26

Date Time (ET) Network Game ESPN Talent Monday April 25 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Flyers vs. Blackhawks Philadelphia (25-43-11) visits Chicago (26-42-11) as both teams look to close out the last week of the season on a positive note. Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Dom Moore In Studio: Arda Öcal with Barry Melrose Tuesday April 26 7 p.m. ESPN Oilers vs. Penguins After clinching a spot in the playoffs on Friday, Edmonton (46-27-6) and Connor McDavid head east to take on Pittsburgh and Sidney Crosby (45-24-11), who have also punched a playoff ticket. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Reporting: Leah Hextall In Studio: John Buccigross with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios 9:30 p.m. Blues vs. Avalanche Two playoff teams face off in Colorado as the Avalanche (55-18-6), holding the top seed in the Western Conference, host St. Louis (49-20-11), which hopes to grab the No. 2 seed in the West. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analysts: AJ Mlezcko Reporting: Hilary Knight In Studio: John Buccigross with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios

Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Both exclusive games on Tuesday night will also be presented in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Kenneth Garay calling play-by-play with Carlos Rossell as analyst Oilers vs. Penguins game at 7 p.m. ET, and Blues vs. Avalanche will have play-by-play announcer Antonio Valle and analyst Eitán Benezra.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 38 out-of-market games this week, including the five Western Conference teams looking to claim their spot in the rush to the playoffs – Nashville Predators (44-29-6) and Dallas Stars (44-30-5) in the Central Division, and Los Angeles Kings (43-27-10), Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6) and Vancouver Canucks (38-30-11) in the Pacific.

For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule. Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point presented by Gillette

The Point will air on Tuesday, April 26, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines, and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes Mondays and Wednesdays during the playoffs and after each game of the Stanley Cup Finals. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. ESPN’s NHL Playoff Watch is published seven days a week, with expanded standings, playoff projections and race for the No. 1 pick.

Once the playoffs picture is set, ESPN.com’s NHL Playoffs Central will provide fans with a complete bracket, schedule and analysis, including an NHL Playoffs Mega Preview with ESPN experts’ picks for the Stanley Cup champion and every first-round series, as well as a ESPN+ Premium Articles including a team-by-team guide to the postseason and “The Lapsed Fan’s Guide to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs”.

