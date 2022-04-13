PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, Exclusively on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, April 17

Marquee and Featured Groups include major champions, recent TOUR winners Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and more

Former RGC Heritage champions Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, three-time winner Stewart Cink

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by a Featured Holes stream at 8 a.m. ET, Featured Groups at 8:15 a.m. ET, and the Marquee Group at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will show four par-3 holes on the Harbour Town course designed by Pete Dye: Nos. 4, 7, 14, and 17.

THURSDAY | April 14

Main Feed starts at 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:30 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 12-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Justin Thomas – No. 8 world ranking, 14-time TOUR winner, 2017 PGA Champion, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, No. 22 world ranking

Corey Conners – TOUR winner (2019 Valero Texas Open)

Mackenzie Hughes – TOUR winner (2016 RSM Classic)

Patrick Cantlay – No. 6 world ranking, 2021 FedExCup champion, six-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

Billy Horschel – Six-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Cameron Smith – No. 5 world ranking, 2022 THE PLAYERS champion, four-time TOUR winner, won this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions with a TOUR record 34 under par

Joaquin Niemann – 2022 Genesis Invitational champion, currently 12th in FedExCup standings

Sungjae Im – No. 8 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Collin Morikawa – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Stewart Cink – Defending champion and three-time winner of the RBC Heritage (2021, 2004, 2000), Eight-time TOUR champion, 2009 Open Championship winner, 1997 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Webb Simpson – 2020 RBC Heritage champion, 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

FRIDAY | April 15

Main Feed starts at 7 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Morikawa, Cink , Simpson

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Smith, Niemann, Im

Sepp Straka – TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic)

Dustin Johnson – No. 9 world ranking, 24-time TOUR winner, two-time major champion, two-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Matt Kuchar – 2014 RBC Heritage champion, nine-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Cantlay, Kisner, Horschel

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Spieth, Thomas, Lowry

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the RBC Heritage | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 14 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 7, 14, 17 8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Daniel Berger / Corey Conners / Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Cantlay / Kevin Kisner / Billy Horschel 8:30 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas / Shane Lowry 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Cameron Smith / Joaquin Niemann / Sungjae Im Featured Group 2 Collin Morikawa / Stewart Cink / Webb Simpson Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 14 Friday, April 15 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 7, 14, 17 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Collin Morikawa / Stewart Cink / Webb Simpson Featured Groups Cameron Smith / Joaquin Niemann / Sungjae Im Sepp Straka / Dustin Johnson / Matt Kuchar 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Patrick Cantlay / Kevin Kisner / Billy Horschel Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas / Shane Lowry Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 17 Par 3 | No. 14

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

