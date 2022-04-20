PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage of Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, Exclusively on ESPN+
- Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, April 24
- Unique team event with TOUR players competing in four-ball and foursome formats
- Marquee and Featured Groups include five of top six in world rankings: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
Exclusive, four-stream coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., a unique team event in which TOUR players compete with a partner in two alternating scoring formats each day of the tournament. On Thursday and Saturday, the pairs will play four-ball, with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole; and foursomes on Friday and Sunday, with each pair alternating shots using a single ball on every hole.
A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by a Featured Holes stream and the Marquee Group at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Featured Groups at 8:45 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes at TPC Louisiana: Nos. 3, 9, 14, and 17.
THURSDAY | April 21
FOUR-BALL
Main Feed starts at 8 a.m. ET
Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET
Marquee Group | 8:30 a.m. ET
Morikawa & Hovland | Smith & Leishman
- Collin Morikawa – No. 2 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner
- Viktor Hovland – No. 5 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories
- Cameron Smith – No. 6 world ranking, 2022 THE PLAYERS champion, four-time TOUR winner, won this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions with a TOUR record 34 under par
- Marc Leishman – Six-time TOUR winner, 2009 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year
Featured Groups | 8:45 a.m. ET
Garcia & Fleetwood | Willett & Hatton
- Sergio Garcia – 11-time PGA TOUR winner, 2017 Masters champion, 16-time DP World Tour winner
- Tommy Fleetwood – Five-time winner on the DP World Tour
- Danny Willett – 2016 Masters champion, Eight wins on DP World Tour
- Tyrrell Hatton – No. 21 world ranking, PGA TOUR winner, six DP World Tour titles
Lowry & Poulter | Homa & Gooch
- Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories
- Ian Poulter – Three-time TOUR winner, 12 DP World Tour wins
- Max Homa – Won his third TOUR title at the Fortinet Championship earlier this season, No. 18 in current FedExCup standings
- Talor Gooch – TOUR winner (2021 RSM Classic)
Featured Group 1 | 3:30 p.m. ET
Horschel & Burns | Watson & Varner III
- Billy Horschel – Six-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion, No. 14 world ranking
- Sam Burns – Two-time TOUR winner, No. 11 world ranking
- Bubba Watson – Two-time Masters champion (2012, 2014), 12-time TOUR winner
- Harold Varner III – Finished T3 at last week’s RBC Heritage
Featured Group 2 | 3:30 p.m. ET
Scheffler & Palmer | Schauffele & Cantlay
- Scottie Scheffler – 2022 Masters champion, No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, won four of last six starts on TOUR
- Ryan Palmer – Four-time TOUR winner
- Xander Schauffele – No. 12 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, four-time TOUR winner
- Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, 2021 FedExCup champion, six-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year
FRIDAY | April 22
FOURSOMES
Main Feed starts at 9:15 a.m. ET
Featured Holes coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. ET
Marquee Group | 9:45 a.m. ET
Scheffler & Palmer | Schauffele & Cantlay
Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET
Horschel & Burns | Watson & Varner III
Stenson & Rose | Niemann & Pereira
- Henrik Stenson – Captain of Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup team, 2016 Open Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner, 11 DP World Tour wins, 2013 FedExCup champion
- Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour
- Joaquin Niemann – 2022 Genesis Invitational champion, two-time TOUR winner
- Mito Pereira – Three wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Featured Group 1 | 3:30 p.m. ET
Garcia & Fleetwood | Willett & Hatton
Featured Group 2 | 3:30 p.m. ET
Morikawa & Hovland | Smith & Leishman
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut groups and tee times are announced.
Four-Feed Coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
|Day
|Start Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Thursday,
April 21
FOUR-BALL
Format
|8 a.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament field
|8:30 a.m.
|Featured Holes
|Par 3 | Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17
|Marquee Group
|Collin Morikawa & Viktor Hovland
Cam Smith & Marc Leishman
|8:45 a.m.
|Featured Groups
|Sergio Garcia & Tommy Fleetwood
Danny Willett & Tyrrell Hatton
|Shane Lowry & Ian Poulter
Max Homa & Talor Gooch
|3:30 p.m.
|Featured Group 1
|Billy Horschel & Sam Burns
Bubba Watson & Harold Varner III
|Featured Group 2
|Scottie Scheffler & Ryan Palmer
Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay
|Featured Holes
|Par 3 | No. 17
|Par 3 | No. 9
|Friday,
April 22
FOURSOMES
Format
|9:15 a.m.
|Main Feed
|Best action across the tournament field
|9:45 a.m.
|Featured Holes
|Par 3 | Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17
|Marquee Group
|Scottie Scheffler & Ryan Palmer
Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay
|10 a.m.
|Featured Groups
|Billy Horschel & Sam Burns
Bubba Watson & Harold Varner III
|Henrik Stenson & Justin Rose
Joaquin Niemann & Mito Pereira
|3:30 p.m.
|Featured Group 1
|Sergio Garcia & Tommy Fleetwood
Danny Willett & Tyrrell Hatton
|Featured Group 2
|Collin Morikawa & Viktor Hovland
Cam Smith & Marc Leishman
|Featured Holes
|Par 3 | No. 17
|Par 3 | No. 9
The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:
- Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.
- Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.
- Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.
- Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.
All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.
Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.
