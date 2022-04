SEC Network’s Conference Championships Programming Springs into Action

SEC Network presents extensive coverage of the Southeastern Conference’s spring sports championships in April and May, as trophies for women’s and men’s golf, women’s and men’s tennis and outdoor track & field will be raised on SECN.

The 2022 SEC Women’s Golf Championship tees off the network’s postseason programming lineup, with the semifinals on SEC Network+ on Saturday, April 16 and the final round on SEC Network on Sunday, April 17. Match play for the men’s championship is primed for the same treatment, with the semifinals on SEC Network+ on Saturday, April 23 and the final round the following day on SEC Network.

Women’s and men’s tennis is slated for championship play the same weekend as men’s golf, with Saturday’s semifinal rounds starting at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+ and the finals swinging into action on Sunday, April 24 on SEC Network. The men’s final airs live at 2 p.m., with the women following at 4:30 p.m.

SECN and SECN+ will carry live coverage of the 2022 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May, with live Championship Saturday action set for SEC Network at 6 p.m. on May 14. Afternoon and evening sessions for Days 1 and 2, as well as afternoon action on Championship Saturday, will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Additional details surrounding SEC Network’s coverage of spring championships, including studio programming and commentator assignments for softball and baseball, will be announced at a later date.