Top Rank on ESPN: Mikaela Mayer Defends World Titles against Jennifer Han

Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ this Saturday April 9 at 10 p. m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Giovani Santillan-Jeovanis Barraza welterweight co-feature

Undercard to steam exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Mikaela Mayer, the WBO/IBF unified junior lightweight world champion, is set to defend her titles against former world champion Jennifer Han this Saturday, April 9 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Mayer-Han will air LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) achieved international recognition following her participation in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Mayer unified her WBO 130-pound title with longtime IBF champion Maiva Hamadouche last November. Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) became the first world champion out of El Paso, Texas, when she defeated Helen Joseph to capture the IBF featherweight crown in September 2015.

In the co-feature, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan faces Jeovanis Barraza in a 10-round welterweight battle.

