Boxing

Top Rank on ESPN: Mikaela Mayer Defends World Titles against Jennifer Han

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ this Saturday April 9 at 10 p. m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Giovani Santillan-Jeovanis Barraza welterweight co-feature

Undercard to steam exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

To subscribe visit: ESPNPlus.com/toprank

 

Mikaela Mayer, the WBO/IBF unified junior lightweight world champion, is set to defend her titles against former world champion Jennifer Han this Saturday, April 9 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California.  Mayer-Han will air LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.  The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) achieved international recognition following her participation in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Mayer unified her WBO 130-pound title with longtime IBF champion Maiva Hamadouche last November.  Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) became the first world champion out of El Paso, Texas, when she defeated Helen Joseph to capture the IBF featherweight crown in September 2015.

In the co-feature, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan faces Jeovanis Barraza in a 10-round welterweight battle.

ESPNRingside: New this week on TikTok: ESPNRingside, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Programming for Mikaela-Han, LIVE this Saturday, April 9

10:00 PM

(ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+)

 Main Mikaela Mayer (C) vs. Jennifer Han IBF, WBO Jr. Lightweight
Co-Feature Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza
Special Feature Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza
7:00 PM

(ESPN+)

 Feature Floyd Diaz vs. Blake Quintana
Undercard Duke Ragan vs. Diuhl Olguin
Undercard Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Javier Pedroza
Undercard Ginny Fuchs vs. Randee Lynn Morales
Undercard Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Raul Chirino

 

 

