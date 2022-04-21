UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade in a Women’s Strawweight Battle

Saturday, April 23, Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, April 23, and exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The main card will air at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lemos vs. Andrade on ESPN2 on Friday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features two Brazilian power-punching strawweights – Amanda Lemos (11-1) who is riding a five-fight winning streak and Jessica Andrade (22-9) who owned the 115-pound division’s championship belt for a few months in 2019. Lemos, 34, hasn’t lost in almost five years. The 31-year-old Andrade has fought professionally since 2011 and joined the UFC in 2013.

The co-main is a meeting between lightweights at very different points in their career – ageless veteran Clay Guida (37-18), age 40, against fast-rising Claudio Puelles (11-2) who turned 26 two days before the bout. Puelles is looking forward to defeating his biggest name opponent yet. “I just said straight yes,” he says, of when he was offered the opportunity to face Guida. “He’s a tough guy, a tough veteran, but I’m the new generation. I’m here to stay. I’m here to climb the rankings. He’s already on the way down, about to retire or something.” For his part, Guida discounts the effects of age. “I’m fighting regularly, I’m young, I’m healthy, I have cardio for days, and I bring all these weapons to the table that I don’t think he’s going to like.”

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and former two-division title holder Daniel Cormier. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Troy Santiago and No. 2 UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 4/22 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lemos vs. Andrade ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lemos vs. Andrade ESPN+ Sat., 4/23 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade

(Prelims) ESPN+ 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade ESPN+ 12 MID-* UFC Fight Night Post Show: Lemos vs. Andrade ESPN+

* – Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

9 PM Main Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade Co-Main Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles Undercard Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa Undercard Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman Undercard Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain 6 PM Feature Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Undercard Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko Undercard Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva Undercard Aorigileng vs. Cameron Else Undercard Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder Undercard Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins Undercard Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

