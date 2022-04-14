VIDEO: Second 2022 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

On April 14, with the 2022 NFL Draft two weeks away, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst, Mel Kiper Jr. held his second NFL Draft media call. Kiper discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft. Notes on topics discussed on the call can be found below the video.

In addition to NFL Draft media calls, ESPN will have extensive NFL Draft multi-platform programming and analysis throughout the month.

00:12 – On if there is a scenario that Aiden Hutchinson is not the number one pick.

1:00 – On this WR class.

3:00 – On which guys are ready to contribute right away.

5:00 – On Kenneth Walker from Michigan State and the value of Running Backs.

7:00 – On Roger McCreary from Auburn.

9:00 – On how this Draft is different than the last two years.

10:00 – On Cornerbacks

13:00 – On Matt Corral being a first round pick.

13:30 – On Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

14:00 – On the Big 12 talent level.

16:00 – On Daxton Hill and then the next level of safeties.

17:00 – On who the Saints will pick at 19 and 49.

19:00 – On who the Bears will pick at 39.

20:00 – On names for Eagles three picks on Day 2.

22:00 – On Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey and Purdue’s David Bell.

25:00 – On Washington’s pick at 11.

27:00 – On Specialists, specifically kickers.

29: 00 – On who the Vikings will take in the first round.

30:00 – On Matt Campbell and running backs

31:00 – On Tyler Linderbaum.

33:00 – On Corners.

35:00 – On the Titans pick at 22, Christian Watkins.

37:00 – On the top edge guys and their fit for the Lions; Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermaine Johnson.

39:00 – On Jared Bernhardt.

40:00 (D. Ledbetter) – On Treylon Burks and the second group of QBs.

42:00 – On WRs for Steelers.

44:00 – On Bills choices, Corners.

46:00 – On E.J. Perry.

46:30 – On where Mac Jones would land if he was in this Draft class.

47:00 – On the Eagles trading up.

50:00 – On Khalil Shakir from Boise State.

51:00 – On Kayvon Thibodeaux

52:00 – On how the Jets are evaluating defense.

53:00 – On HBCU prospects, Decobie Durant and Joshua Williams.