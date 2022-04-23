X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo Day Two News and Results – Japanese Skaters Sweep Women’s Skateboard Park Podium

X Games Chiba 2022 Presented by Yogibo continued today with a full house and second day of sunshine. Saturday saw the Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination, Vert Best Trick, Women’s Skateboard Park, BMX Park, Moto X Best Whip and BMX Street. The first-ever X Games event in Japan, all competitions can be streamed live via the ESPN App and @XGames YouTube throughout the weekend.

Please note – Due to expected inclement weather at X Games Chiba on Sunday, April 24, the competition schedule for tomorrow has been changed to the following:

Men’s Skateboard Park Final 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET

Women’s Skateboard Street Final 10:15 – 11:15 p.m. ET

Men’s Skateboard Street Final 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET

After local hero Yuto Horigome qualified first in the Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street competition, action moved to the Vert ramp. American Mitchie Brusco stomped a varial Big Flip McTwist on his fourth run to steal the gold medal from last year’s defending gold medalist Gui Khury, who landed his second 1080. Although Khury won gold with the same trick in 2021, a hand drag left the door open for Brusco. Clay Kreiner rounded out the podium with a no grab big flip on his sixth run.

On the Park course, the women kicked the day off with the second Japanese podium sweep in X Games history. Fresh off an Olympic gold medal, Sakura Yosozuma from Iwade City, Wakayama, earned her first X Games gold. Her second run included a backside 180 to fakie over the box, fakie noseblunt, backside ollie, backside air, judo, frontside Smith grind through the deep end corner, one foot back disaster, lipslide, ollie 540, fastplant. Thirteen-year-old Cocona Hiraki from Tomoakomai, Hokkaido, earned her second X Games silver medal, and X Games 2021 silver medalist, Mami Tezuka from Hikone, Shiga, once again landed on the podium with bronze.

BMX saw the return of X Games Minneapolis 2019 double gold medalist Logan Martin, who continued his dominance once again. Martin’s third run was his best – flair whip, triple tailwhip, tailwhip transfer, 720, downside whip, no hander, pocket downside tailwhip, triple opposite tailwhip, flair downwhip, flair. Rookie Justin Dowell took the silver medal, and X Games 2021 Park gold medalist Kevin Peraza scored bronze. Although Japan’s Rim Nakamura qualified first he finished in sixth overall.

X Games 2021 Best Whip gold medalist Tom Parsons successfully defended his gold with an unbeatable fourth whip. Tyler Bereman earned his fifth X Games Best Whip medal with silver and rookie Julien Vanstippen took bronze.

BMX Street closed out Saturday under the lights as Australian Lewis Mills earned his first X Games gold. A surprise gold medalist, 23 year old Mills was the youngest rider in the field. Mills’ winning run was a barspin to peg grind to manual to toothpick hanger 180, toothhanger to barspin, opposite tailwhip, truckdriver, double peg uprail to hardway 360, crooked grind to barspin to manual to crooked grind to 180, barspin manual to 180 at the buzzer. American Devon Smillie earned another silver medal and X Games 2021 gold medalist and perennial Street favorite Garrett Reynolds had to settle for bronze.

X Games fans in the United States can watch live competition coverage from the inaugural X Games Chiba event April 22 – 24 on the ESPN App and X Games YouTube. Fans can also follow the latest news and highlights across @XGames platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and XGames.com. More information can be found here.

Additionally, two hours of event recap coverage will air on ABC as part of the World of X Games series on May 14 and 21 from 2 – 3 p.m. ET.

X Games Chiba 2022 will be available locally in Japan on Nippon TV’s networks and will be available globally via ESPN’s streaming services.

