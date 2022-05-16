America’s Caddie on ESPN+: New Episode Previews PGA Championship Featuring Rising TOUR Pro Abraham Ancer, NFL Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and LPGA star Danielle Kang

New PGA Championship Episode

In an all-new episode of America’s Caddie streaming now exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins previews this week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. The episode will be available on ESPN+ Monday, May 16.

Three Special Guests

Abraham Ancer – Collins hangs with the up-and-coming PGA TOUR star, who is looking to put himself, and Mexico, on the major championship map.

Ryan Fitzpatrick – Collins challenges the NFL Free agent quarterback and facial hair aficcionado to a beard off, as well as a round of golf at Southern Hills.

Danielle Kang – Kang sits down with Collins to share her journey to becoming one of the best LPGA players in the word, including what it was like to break through and win her first major professional tournament at the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Video Excerpts:

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Michael swap out their clubs for nerf footballs in a strange twist on closest to the pin.

Self-proclaimed ‘Cuber’ Ryan Fitzpatrick destroys Michael in a Rubik’s Cube competition .

Five years later, Danielle Kang reflects on how rediscovering the joy in golf lead to her breakthrough major win at the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ will bring golf fans multiple ways to watch and enjoy all of the action in the 104th edition of the PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., this week, offering full day, first-tee-to-last-putt coverage of the first two rounds, as well as weekend morning viewing and more live play and viewing options of the historic tournament than ever before.

With more than 230 hours of live play across ESPN and ESPN+ during the four days of the championship, fans will get traditional coverage as well as exclusive Featured Groups and Featured Hole presentations. ESPN is also presenting a new, additional viewing option to golf for the first time with an alternate telecast – PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins – that will complement the event’s traditional television production.

An archive of 36 official PGA Championship films, documenting the most memorable and exciting PGA Championships, is available on demand on ESPN+. The collection includes Tiger Woods’ epic win at Valhalla in 2000, Bob Tway’s hole out from a bunker at Inverness to beat Greg Norman in 1986, Collin Morikawa winning his first major at Harding Park in 2020, and more.

About America’s Caddie

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style roadshow hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins. Remaining episodes this season will preview the PGA Championship, Scottish Open and TOUR Championship.

In addition, top PGA TOUR champions, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and all-time golf legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, America’s Caddie has featured stars from the sports and entertainment world, like Phoenix Suns all-star point guard Chris Paul, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, comedian Bill Murray, Grammy Award winner Macklemore, champion boxer Canelo Alvarez, and more. The series also introduces fans to the people behind the scenes at golf’s major events.

In addition to his work covering golf for ESPN, Collins co-hosts the “Matty and the Caddie” ESPN podcast with SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie. He also appears on numerous ESPN programs and platforms including Get Up!, SportsCenter, First Take and ESPN Radio to discuss golf, sports and entertainment. Collins joined the ESPN.com golf team in 2011, following 10 years as a professional golf caddie and 20 years as a standup comedian. Collins is a native of Lancaster, Pa., and lives in Gainesville, Fla.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

###

ESPN+ Contacts:

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson / [email protected] / 904-303-3538