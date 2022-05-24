Championship Season is Here: ESPN Networks to Present Extensive College Baseball Conference Tournament Coverage Including 20 Title Games

Play begins Tuesday, May 24 with more than 200 games across ESPN networks throughout the weekend

Following Championship Sunday, NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One airs at noon ET on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2

College baseball conference championship week is here with coverage kicking off on Tuesday, May 24 and showcasing more than 200 games across ESPN platforms, including ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN3.

The extensive coverage of postseason NCAA baseball will include 20 title games across ESPN platforms and culminate on Championship Sunday. Title game showdowns on ESPN2 begin with the ACC Baseball Championship at noon ET, followed by the SEC Baseball Championship at 3 p.m. and will finish with the PAC 12 Baseball Championship at 10 p.m.

SEC Network Set for Hoover Homecoming

SEC Network’s signature coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament continues, with the tourney returning to Hoover, Ala., this week, the 31st iteration at the Hoover Met. SEC Now returns with on-site analysis and reporting both pre and postgame, featuring hosts Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah and analysts Chris Burke, David Dellucci, Ben McDonald and Kyle Peterson. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 24 – Saturday, May 28) is slated for SEC Network, with the championship game live on ESPN2 on Sunday. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tourney with an analyst rotation including Burke, McDonald and Peterson. Kris Budden and Dani Wexelman will exchange reporter dugout duties throughout the week.

ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals on ACCN

Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte begins Tuesday, May 24, with the first four days of pool play available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), subject to blackout in select markets. ACC Network will have exclusive coverage of the championship semifinals on Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m. Mike Monaco and Gaby Sanchez will call the semifinals and championship games on ACC Network and ESPN2, respectively. Host Kelsey Riggs with analyst Danny Graves will be live from Charlotte with on-site All ACC studio coverage surrounding the semifinal games.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Full Coverage

ESPN networks will have the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. on ESPNU. Eleven of the tournament games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with an additional four games airing on ESPNU including the title game on Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

Clay Matvick and Joey Zanaboni will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage.

Championship Central

With hundreds of games available to stream on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service is the place to be for exclusive college baseball conference championship access. The platform will also host a number of title games including the AAC Baseball Championship (noon), the Southern Conference Baseball Championship (12:05 p.m.) and the Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game (2 p.m.) on Sunday, May 29.

Fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

The Road to Omaha Starts Here

After the trophies are raised on Sunday, the Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One beginning at noon on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire postseason with further Men’s College World Series coverage details available in the coming weeks.