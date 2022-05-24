Championship Season is Here: ESPN Networks to Present Extensive College Baseball Conference Tournament Coverage Including 20 Title Games
- Play begins Tuesday, May 24 with more than 200 games across ESPN networks throughout the weekend
- Following Championship Sunday, NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One airs at noon ET on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2
College baseball conference championship week is here with coverage kicking off on Tuesday, May 24 and showcasing more than 200 games across ESPN platforms, including ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN3.
The extensive coverage of postseason NCAA baseball will include 20 title games across ESPN platforms and culminate on Championship Sunday. Title game showdowns on ESPN2 begin with the ACC Baseball Championship at noon ET, followed by the SEC Baseball Championship at 3 p.m. and will finish with the PAC 12 Baseball Championship at 10 p.m.
SEC Network Set for Hoover Homecoming
SEC Network’s signature coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament continues, with the tourney returning to Hoover, Ala., this week, the 31st iteration at the Hoover Met. SEC Now returns with on-site analysis and reporting both pre and postgame, featuring hosts Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah and analysts Chris Burke, David Dellucci, Ben McDonald and Kyle Peterson. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 24 – Saturday, May 28) is slated for SEC Network, with the championship game live on ESPN2 on Sunday. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tourney with an analyst rotation including Burke, McDonald and Peterson. Kris Budden and Dani Wexelman will exchange reporter dugout duties throughout the week.
ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals on ACCN
Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte begins Tuesday, May 24, with the first four days of pool play available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), subject to blackout in select markets. ACC Network will have exclusive coverage of the championship semifinals on Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m. Mike Monaco and Gaby Sanchez will call the semifinals and championship games on ACC Network and ESPN2, respectively. Host Kelsey Riggs with analyst Danny Graves will be live from Charlotte with on-site All ACC studio coverage surrounding the semifinal games.
Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Full Coverage
ESPN networks will have the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. on ESPNU. Eleven of the tournament games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with an additional four games airing on ESPNU including the title game on Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m.
Clay Matvick and Joey Zanaboni will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage.
Championship Central
With hundreds of games available to stream on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service is the place to be for exclusive college baseball conference championship access. The platform will also host a number of title games including the AAC Baseball Championship (noon), the Southern Conference Baseball Championship (12:05 p.m.) and the Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game (2 p.m.) on Sunday, May 29.
Fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.
The Road to Omaha Starts Here
After the trophies are raised on Sunday, the Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One beginning at noon on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.
ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire postseason with further Men’s College World Series coverage details available in the coming weeks.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event/Commentators
|Network
|Tue, May 24
|9 a.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A
|ESPN+
|Noon
|A10 Baseball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Patriot League Baseball Tournament Championship Game
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman
|SEC Network
|6:30 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 4
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 2
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman
|SEC Network
|Wed, May 25
|9 a.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 1
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney
|ESPNU
|10 a.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 3
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|A10 Baseball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 1
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 3
|ESPN+
|Noon
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament First Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 1
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 2
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship Game 2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Patriot League Baseball Tournament Championship Game
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 2
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 2
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 4
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament First Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 2
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 4
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 3
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 3
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 5
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 3
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament First Round
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship Game 4
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 5
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 4
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 4
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 6
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament First Round
|ESPN+
|Thu, May 26
|10 a.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championships Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 5
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 3
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship Quarterfinals
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship Game 5
|ESPN+
|Noon
|A10 Baseball Championship Third Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 6
|ESPN+
|Noon
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 4
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 3
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Patriot League Baseball Tournament Championship Game (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 6
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 6
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 4
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship Game 6
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship Third Round
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 7
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 9
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Dani Wexelman
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship Third Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship Game 15
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 8
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 10
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Dani Wexelman
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Second Round
|ESPN+
|Fri, May 27
|11 a.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Semifinal 1
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship Semifinals
|ESPN+
|Noon
|A10 Baseball Championship Semifinals
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 6
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 9
|ESPN+
|Noon
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Third Round
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 5
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 6
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 7
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 8
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 9
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Semifinal 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 9
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship Elimination Game
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Third Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|A10 Baseball Championship Semifinals
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 7
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 10
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 11
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 9
Joey Zanaboni, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 10
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 9
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|OVC Baseball Championships Game 9
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 10
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Baseball Championship Semifinals
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Third Round
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Dani Wexelman
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 12
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 11
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 10
Clay Matvick, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Third Round
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 28
|9 a.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 11
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 11
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 11
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 13
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big South Baseball Championship
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones
|ESPNU
|Noon
|A10 Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big South Baseball Tournament Championship
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 8
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MAAC Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|OVC Baseball Championships Game 10
|ESPN+
|Noon
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m
|A10 Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 10
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 9
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 11
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship Game 12
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals Game
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 10
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ASUN Baseball Championship Final
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 12
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 12
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 14
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|America East Baseball Championship Game 11
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big South Baseball Championship Game 11
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Horizon Baseball Championship Game 9
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 12
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals Game
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 13 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 13 (If Necessary)
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 15
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Baseball Championship Game (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|AAC Baseball Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|MVC Baseball Championship Game 13 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|C-USA Baseball Championship Game 14 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 14 (If Necessary)
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 16
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Championship Game
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 29
|Noon
|ACC Baseball Championship Game
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez
|ESPN2
|Noon
|American Baseball Championship Game
Rich Hollenberg, Lance Cormier
|ESPNEWS
|Noon
|AAC Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 12
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m
|Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 13
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SWAC Baseball Championship Game
John Schriffen, Gregg Olson
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Pac 12 Baseball Championship Game
Roxy Bernstein, Todd Walker
|ESPN2