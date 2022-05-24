Championship Season is Here: ESPN Networks to Present Extensive College Baseball Conference Tournament Coverage Including 20 Title Games

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay

  • Play begins Tuesday, May 24 with more than 200 games across ESPN networks throughout the weekend
  • Following Championship Sunday, NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One airs at noon ET on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2

College baseball conference championship week is here with coverage kicking off on Tuesday, May 24 and showcasing more than 200 games across ESPN platforms, including ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN3.

The extensive coverage of postseason NCAA baseball will include 20 title games across ESPN platforms and culminate on Championship Sunday. Title game showdowns on ESPN2 begin with the ACC Baseball Championship at noon ET, followed by the SEC Baseball Championship at 3 p.m. and will finish with the PAC 12 Baseball Championship at 10 p.m.

SEC Network Set for Hoover Homecoming
SEC Network’s signature coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament continues, with the tourney returning to Hoover, Ala., this week, the 31st iteration at the Hoover Met. SEC Now returns with on-site analysis and reporting both pre and postgame, featuring hosts Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah and analysts Chris BurkeDavid DellucciBen McDonald and Kyle Peterson. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 24 – Saturday, May 28) is slated for SEC Network, with the championship game live on ESPN2 on Sunday. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the tourney with an analyst rotation including Burke, McDonald and Peterson. Kris Budden and Dani Wexelman will exchange reporter dugout duties throughout the week.

ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals on ACCN
Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte begins Tuesday, May 24, with the first four days of pool play available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), subject to blackout in select markets. ACC Network will have exclusive coverage of the championship semifinals on Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m. Mike Monaco and Gaby Sanchez will call the semifinals and championship games on ACC Network and ESPN2, respectively. Host Kelsey Riggs with analyst Danny Graves will be live from Charlotte with on-site All ACC studio coverage surrounding the semifinal games.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Full Coverage
ESPN networks will have the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. on ESPNU. Eleven of the tournament games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with an additional four games airing on ESPNU including the title game on Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

Clay Matvick and Joey Zanaboni will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage.

Championship Central
With hundreds of games available to stream on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service is the place to be for exclusive college baseball conference championship access. The platform will also host a number of title games including the AAC Baseball Championship (noon), the Southern Conference Baseball Championship (12:05 p.m.) and the Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game (2 p.m.) on Sunday, May 29.

Fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

The Road to Omaha Starts Here
After the trophies are raised on Sunday, the Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One beginning at noon on Monday, May 30 on ESPN2. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire postseason with further Men’s College World Series coverage details available in the coming weeks.

Date Time (ET) Event/Commentators Network
Tue, May 24 9 a.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
11 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B ESPN+
11 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A ESPN+
Noon A10 Baseball Championship Opening Round ESPN+
12:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 2 ESPN+
1 p.m. Patriot League Baseball Tournament Championship Game ESPN+
2 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
2:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
3 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A ESPN+
3:30 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship Opening Round ESPN+
4 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 3 ESPN+
4 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman		 SEC Network
6:30 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 2 ESPN+
7 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B ESPN+
7:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 4 ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 2 ESPN+
9 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman		 SEC Network
Wed, May 25 9 a.m. OVC Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 1
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney		 ESPNU
10 a.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
10 a.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 3 ESPN+
10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
11 a.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
11 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A ESPN+
11 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B ESPN+
11 a.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
11 a.m. MAAC Baseball Championship First Round ESPN+
 Noon A10 Baseball Championship Second Round ESPN+
Noon Horizon Baseball Championship Game 1 ESPN+
Noon MVC Baseball Championship Game 3 ESPN+
Noon WAC Conference Baseball Tournament First Round ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 1 ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 2 ESPN+
12:30 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship Game 2 ESPN+
1 p.m. Patriot League Baseball Tournament Championship Game ESPN+
1:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 2 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 2
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 4 ESPN+
2 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
2:30 p.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 2 ESPN+
3 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 5 ESPN+
3 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A ESPN+
3 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 2 ESPN+
3 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship First Round ESPN+
3 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament First Round ESPN+
3:30 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship Second Round ESPN+
4 p.m. Horizon Baseball Championship Game 2 ESPN+
4 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 4 ESPN+
4 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship Game 3 ESPN+
5 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 3 ESPN+
5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 3
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
5 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 5 ESPN+
5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman		 SEC Network
6 p.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 3 ESPN+
6:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 6 ESPN+
7 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship Second Round ESPN+
7 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B ESPN+
7 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 3 ESPN+
7 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship Quarterfinals ESPN+
7 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament First Round ESPN+
7:30 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship Game 4 ESPN+
8 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 5 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 4 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 4
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 6 ESPN+
9 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Chris Burke, Dani Wexelman		 SEC Network
10 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament First Round ESPN+
Thu, May 26 10 a.m. C-USA Baseball Championships Game 5 ESPN+
10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 5
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
10 a.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
11 a.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 4 ESPN+
11 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A ESPN+
11 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B ESPN+
11 a.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 4 ESPN+
11 a.m. Horizon Baseball Championship Game 3 ESPN+
11 a.m. MAAC Baseball Championship Quarterfinals ESPN+
11 a.m. OVC Baseball Championship Game 5 ESPN+
 Noon A10 Baseball Championship Third Round ESPN+
Noon MVC Baseball Championship Game 6 ESPN+
Noon WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Second Round ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 4 ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 3 ESPN+
1 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
1 p.m. Patriot League Baseball Tournament Championship Game (If Necessary) ESPN+
1:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 6 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 6
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
2 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Ben McDonald, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
2:30 p.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 5 ESPN+
3 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool A ESPN+
3 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 5 ESPN+
3 p.m. Horizon Baseball Championship Game 4 ESPN+
3 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship Elimination Game ESPN+
3 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship Game 6 ESPN+
3 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Second Round ESPN+
3:30 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship Third Round ESPN+
4 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
4:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 7
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPNU
5 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
5 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 9 ESPN+
5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Dani Wexelman		 SEC Network
6 p.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 6 ESPN+
7 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship Third Round ESPN+
7 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Pool B ESPN+
7 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 6 ESPN+
7 p.m. Horizon Baseball Championship Game 5 ESPN+
7 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship Elimination Game ESPN+
7 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
7 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship Game 15 ESPN+
7 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Second Round ESPN+
8 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 8
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 10 ESPN+
9 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Dani Wexelman		 SEC Network
10 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Second Round ESPN+
Fri, May 27 11 a.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
11 a.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Semifinal 1 ESPN+
11 a.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
11 a.m. MAAC Baseball Championship Semifinals ESPN+
Noon A10 Baseball Championship Semifinals ESPN+
Noon Horizon Baseball Championship Game 6 ESPN+
Noon MVC Baseball Championship Game 9 ESPN+
Noon WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Third Round ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 5 ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 6 ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 7 ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 8 ESPN+
1 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 9 ESPN+
2 p.m. OVC Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
2:30 p.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
3 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Semifinal 2 ESPN+
3 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
3 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 9 ESPN+
3 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship Elimination Game ESPN+
3 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Third Round ESPN+
3:30 p.m. A10 Baseball Championship Semifinals ESPN+
4 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Dave Neal, Chris Burke, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
4 p.m. Horizon Baseball Championship Game 7 ESPN+
4 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 10 ESPN+
4 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 11 ESPN+
4:15 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 9
Joey Zanaboni, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
4:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 10 ESPN+
6 p.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 9 ESPN+
6 p.m. OVC Baseball Championships Game 9 ESPN+
6:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 10 ESPN+
7 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 9 ESPN+
7 p.m. MAAC Baseball Championship Semifinals ESPN+
7 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship Game ESPN+
7 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Third Round ESPN+
7:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Dani Wexelman		 SEC Network
7:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 12 ESPN+
8 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 11 ESPN+
8 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 10
Clay Matvick, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
10 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Third Round ESPN+
Sat, May 28 9 a.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 11 ESPN+
10 a.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 11 ESPN+
10 a.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 11
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
10 a.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 13 ESPN+
Noon Big South Baseball Championship
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones		 ESPNU
Noon A10 Baseball Championship Game ESPN+
Noon Big South Baseball Tournament Championship ESPN+
Noon Horizon Baseball Championship Game 8 ESPN+
Noon MAAC Baseball Championship Game ESPN+
Noon OVC Baseball Championships Game 10 ESPN+
Noon WAC Conference Baseball Tournament (If Necessary) ESPN+
12:05 p.m A10 Baseball Championship Game ESPN+
12:05 p.m. Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 10 ESPN+
12:05 p.m Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 9 ESPN+
12:05 p.m Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 11 ESPN+
12:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship Game 12 ESPN+
1 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals Game
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez		 ACC Network
1 p.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 10 ESPN+
1 p.m. ASUN Baseball Championship Final ESPN+
1:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 12 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 12
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 14 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. America East Baseball Championship Game 11 ESPN+
4 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+
4 p.m. Big South Baseball Championship Game 11 ESPN+
4 p.m. Horizon Baseball Championship Game 9 ESPN+
4 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 12 ESPN+
4 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament (If Necessary) ESPN+
4:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden		 SEC Network
5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals Game
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez		 ACC Network
5 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 13 (If Necessary) ESPN+
5 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 13 (If Necessary)
Joey Zanaboni, Mike Rooney		 ESPN+
5 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 15 ESPN+
7 p.m. Southland Baseball Championship Game (If Necessary) ESPN+
7:30 p.m. AAC Baseball Championship (If Necessary) ESPN+
8 p.m. MVC Baseball Championship Game 13 (If Necessary) ESPN+
8:30 p.m. C-USA Baseball Championship Game 14 (If Necessary) ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game 14 (If Necessary)
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game 16 ESPN+
9 p.m. WAC Conference Baseball Tournament Championship Game ESPN+
Sun, May 29 Noon ACC Baseball Championship Game
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez		 ESPN2
Noon American Baseball Championship Game
Rich Hollenberg, Lance Cormier		 ESPNEWS
Noon AAC Baseball Championship Game ESPN+
Noon Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 12 ESPN+
12:05 p.m Southern Conference Baseball Tournament Game 13 ESPN+
1 p.m. SWAC Baseball Championship Game
John Schriffen, Gregg Olson		 ESPN3
2 p.m. Sun Belt Baseball Championship Game ESPN+
3 p.m. SEC Baseball Championship Game
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden		 ESPN2
6 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game
Clay Matvick, Greg Swindell		 ESPNU
6 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Game ESPN+
10 p.m. Pac 12 Baseball Championship Game
Roxy Bernstein, Todd Walker		 ESPN2

 

