ESPN Networks Set as the Home of Championship Moments

ESPN has been the home to many of the most iconic moments in sports history, and this next year won’t be any different.

For the first time since 2004, the Stanley Cup Finals will air across ESPN networks, joining a long list of other championship moments such as the NBA Finals, numerous NCAA championships, the PGA Championship, and more. Starting this week, ESPN is debuting a new campaign to celebrate this premier slate of programming and remind fans that the best live events take place on the ESPN Family of Networks.

“ESPN, ABC and ESPN+ deliver the most memorable moments in sports, all year-long,” said Seth Ader, Vice President, Brand Marketing at ESPN. “We now have the largest collection of championship-caliber rights in our history and we know our fans are hungry for some of biggest events coming this spring and summer.”

The campaign features music from artists Alt-J and Baauer, in the form of a remix of the Alt-J hit song “U&Me.” An original script details the essence of greatness found in every champion and is paired with visuals of these top athletes and their championship moments. The creative piece culminates by showcasing the multitude of championship events to be aired across ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+.