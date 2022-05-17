ESPN Provides Coverage of the 2022 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine

Exclusive Interviews with Top Prospects, Front Office Executives

Every Head Coach Wired for the First Time at the NBA Draft Combine

ESPN will televise the 2022 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. beginning on Thursday, May 19 and continuing on Friday, May 20. Eight hours of coverage over the course of two days will include four scrimmages, special interviews and analysis of top NBA Draft prospects.

John Schriffen will anchor both days of coverage alongside college basketball analysts Dalen Cuff and Cory Alexander, plus NBA draft expert Mike Schmitz, NBA front office Insider Bobby Marks and contributions from Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The team will interview NBA head coaches and front office executives, plus other special guests during and between the scrimmages. Mike Schmitz will break down film with prospects, including potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith from Auburn.

For the first time at the NBA Combine, all head coaches will be wired. The head coaches are Edniesha Curry (Portland Trail Blazers Assistant Coach), Darren Erman (New York Knicks Assistant Coach), Mitch Johnson (San Antonio Spurs Assistant Coach) and Will Weaver (Houston Rockets Assistant Coach).

Thursday’s coverage tips off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and continues at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Friday’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 and continues at 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS. In addition, ESPN’s daily NBA studio show, NBA Today Presented by PNC Bank with host Malika Andrews is on site at the NBA Draft Combine at 3 p.m. on ESPN during the week.

ESPN will televise NBA Draft Lottery Presented by State Farm tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Presented by AT&T 5G. ESPN and ABC will televise the 2022 NBA Draft Presented by State Farm on Thursday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET. All NBA Draft Combine content is also available to stream on the ESPN App. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.

