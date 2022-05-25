ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: First Place New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels on June 12

ESPN today announced its game selection for the June 12 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The red-hot New York Mets and Pete Alonso will visit the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani in ESPN’s exclusive, national game of the week.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone and multi-platform contributor Buster Olney will call the telecast on at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game at 6 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

On Deck:

The Mets will also be in action on Sunday Night Baseball this Sunday, May 29, as they host the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper. The telecast will be exclusively on ESPN2.

-30-