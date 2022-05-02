ESPN to Debut Remixes of Iconic NHL on ESPN Theme Song

ESPN is collaborating with artists across a variety of musical genres to create three remixes of the iconic NHL on ESPN theme song in celebration of the first Stanley Cup Playoffs on the network since 2004.

Alternative rock band Joywave, EDM duo Zeds Dead, and producer Murda Beatz (in collaboration with producer signed to him: Foster) are all creating their own renditions of the track to provide the complementary blend of nostalgic character with a refreshing twist that reflects the new era of NHL across The Walt Disney Company.

“The NHL on ESPN theme song is one of those songs that became synonymous with our hockey coverage over the years, so we knew we wanted to celebrate the return of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN by bringing a unique element to it,” said Lucas Ferraro, Director of Sports Marketing, ESPN. “All three artists did a phenomenal job modernizing the track for today’s fans while infusing the classic elements we all know and love.”

The remixes will debut at different dates throughout the playoffs, leading off with Joywave for Round 1, Zeds Dead for Round 2, and Murda Beatz for the conference finals. All remixes will run across TV in topical spots created for each round of the playoffs, and on social media across ESPN, NHL and artist social handles, as well as on ESPN radio.