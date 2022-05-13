FA Cup Final, MLS, LaLiga and Bundesliga Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- FA Cup Final exclusively on ESPN+ Sat. at 11:45 a.m. ET: Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC
- MLS’ Atlanta United FC vs New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United FC on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App Sunday
- Nine LaLiga games on ESPN+ on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET with a GoalZone look-in special
- Bundesliga season concludes this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App
FA Cup Final Exclusively on ESPN+
Liverpool’s three-time FA Cup winner Steve Nicol and Chelsea’s 1997 FA Cup champion Craig Burley will headline ESPN FC’s studio coverage of the 141st Men’s FA Cup Final on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET from historic Wembley Stadium in London, exclusively on ESPN+. Dan Thomas will host.
The 2022 Emirates FA Cup Final pits Nicol’s and Burley’s respective teams – Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC – in their fourth and penultimate matchup in the season. Their three previous games ended in ties, highlighted by the Carabao Cup Final on February 27, a pulsating 11-10 penalty shootout victory for Liverpool following a 0-0 score in regulation.
For more on ESPNPlus’ exclusive English and Spanish-language coverage of the FA Cup Final, click here.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
ESPN will televise MLS’ Atlanta United FC vs New England Revolution on Sunday with kickoff at 1:55 p.m. ET and the Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United FC starting at 4 p.m. ET.
MLS Live on ESPN+ heads into an action-filled weekend featuring matchups with top ranked teams including Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union taking on No. 2 NY Red Bulls on Saturday at 7:30 p.m ET and and No. 2 Austin FC (Western Conference) facing Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m ET.
Highlights include:
- Saturday on ESPN+
- Toronto FC vs. Orlando City | 3 p.m. ET
- Charlotte FC vs. CF Montréal | 7 p.m. ET
- New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew | 7 p.m. ET
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 7 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls | 7:30 p.m. ET English and Spanish
- Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United | 8 p.m ET English and Spanish
- Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Cincinnati | 8 p.m. ET
- Houston Dynamo FC vs. Nashville SC | 8:30 p.m. ET
- Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC | 9:30 p.m ET
- Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City | 10 p.m. ET
- LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas | 10:30 p.m. ET English and Spanish
- Sunday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App
- Atlanta United FC vs. New England Revolution | 1:30 p.m. ET English and Spanish
- Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC | 4:30 p.m ET English and Spanish
Studio Coverage on ESPN+
- ESPN FC – This week, the daily soccer news, information, highlights, and analysis program exclusively on ESPN+, will carry MLS segments.
- Futbol Americas – Hosted by Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar, the soccer studio show, exclusively on ESPN+ on Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., continues its coverage of Major League Soccer, Liga MX and other international leagues.
- MLS Review – Weekly MLS show featuring the previous week’s highlights, and post-game interviews with players and coaches, available every Monday.
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
LALIGA Exclusively on ESPN+
On Sunday, soccer fans will be able to catch all the LaLiga action on ESPN+ with 9 matches being played at 1:30 p.m. ET and with only one more match day left (May 22) in the season. A special edition of GoalZone streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish will offer look-ins, analysis and live goal updates on all games including those with relegation implications.
Saturday
- Espanyol vs. Valencia at 12:20 p.m. ET | English and Spanish
Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Getafe vs. FC Barcelona
- Cadiz vs. Real Madrid
- Levante vs. Alaves
- Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Osasuna
- Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Sevilla
- Real Betis vs. Granada
- Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Celta de Vigo vs. Elche
BUNDESLIGA
The Bundesliga season concludes this Saturday with all matches starting at 9:25 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The duel between Arminia Bielefeld and Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish.
VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Bayern München on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+
Kevin Paredes and VfL Wolfsburg host Bundesliga champion FC Bayern München at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Additional Bundesliga Highlights on ESPN+
Saturday at 9:25 a.m. ET
- DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig | ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
- Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Justin Che and TSG Hoffenheim
- VfB Stuttgart vs. No 1. FC Köln
- No 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
- No 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt English and Spanish
- Ricardo Pepi and FC Augsburg vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg English and Spanish
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha BSC
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
-30-
ESPN+ Contact
Christine Calcagno | [email protected]