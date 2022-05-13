FA Cup Final, MLS, LaLiga and Bundesliga Exclusively on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

FA Cup Final exclusively on ESPN+ Sat. at 11:45 a.m. ET: Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC

MLS’ Atlanta United FC vs New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United FC on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App Sunday

Nine LaLiga games on ESPN+ on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET with a GoalZone look-in special

Bundesliga season concludes this Saturday on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com , ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

FA Cup Final Exclusively on ESPN+

Liverpool’s three-time FA Cup winner Steve Nicol and Chelsea’s 1997 FA Cup champion Craig Burley will headline ESPN FC’s studio coverage of the 141st Men’s FA Cup Final on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET from historic Wembley Stadium in London, exclusively on ESPN+. Dan Thomas will host.

The 2022 Emirates FA Cup Final pits Nicol’s and Burley’s respective teams – Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC – in their fourth and penultimate matchup in the season. Their three previous games ended in ties, highlighted by the Carabao Cup Final on February 27, a pulsating 11-10 penalty shootout victory for Liverpool following a 0-0 score in regulation.

For more on ESPNPlus’ exclusive English and Spanish-language coverage of the FA Cup Final, click here.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER



ESPN will televise MLS’ Atlanta United FC vs New England Revolution on Sunday with kickoff at 1:55 p.m. ET and the Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United FC starting at 4 p.m. ET.



MLS Live on ESPN+ heads into an action-filled weekend featuring matchups with top ranked teams including Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union taking on No. 2 NY Red Bulls on Saturday at 7:30 p.m ET and and No. 2 Austin FC (Western Conference) facing Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m ET.

Highlights include:

Studio Coverage on ESPN+

ESPN FC – This week, the daily soccer news, information, highlights, and analysis program exclusively on ESPN+, will carry MLS segments.

Futbol Americas – Hosted by Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar , the soccer studio show, exclusively on ESPN+ on Mondays and Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., continues its coverage of Major League Soccer, Liga MX and other international leagues.

MLS Review – Weekly MLS show featuring the previous week’s highlights, and post-game interviews with players and coaches, available every Monday.

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LALIGA Exclusively on ESPN+



On Sunday, soccer fans will be able to catch all the LaLiga action on ESPN+ with 9 matches being played at 1:30 p.m. ET and with only one more match day left (May 22) in the season. A special edition of GoalZone streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish will offer look-ins, analysis and live goal updates on all games including those with relegation implications.

Saturday

Espanyol vs. Valencia at 12:20 p.m. ET | English and Spanish

Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET

BUNDESLIGA

The Bundesliga season concludes this Saturday with all matches starting at 9:25 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The duel between Arminia Bielefeld and Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish.

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Bayern München on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes and VfL Wolfsburg host Bundesliga champion FC Bayern München at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Saturday.



Additional Bundesliga Highlights on ESPN+

Saturday at 9:25 a.m. ET

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

-30-

ESPN+ Contact

Christine Calcagno | [email protected]