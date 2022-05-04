ICYMI: Episode 1– “Road to the Rematch”
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes
The Teams are Chosen
Tale of the Tape Fight #1 (Heavyweight) – Team Peña’s Zac Pauga vs. Team Nunes’ Nyle Bartling
Pauga defeats Bartling via unanimous decision
Pauga: “I feel great! I went in there, got the win. I really wanted to get the finish, but Nyle was tough, but I feel like I showed a lot of skill and I showed the ability to stop the take down which a lot of high level strikers don’t get to show earlier in their careers.”
Bartling: “I feel pretty hurt right now. It sucks to lose; I haven’t lost in a long time. I feel like I got my heart ripped out.…I just got to try and staying positive. It’s going to be really hard staying positive, like my body is kind of beat up right now… I just put my nose back to the grindstone and do what I do best and prove everyone wrong. He might have won that fight but he didn’t win the war.
New episode available every Tuesday
Next – Episode 2: “Time To Eat”
Team Peña’s first pick, Helen Peralta, faces Team Nunes’ Kaytlin Neil, for the season’s first flyweight matchup.
