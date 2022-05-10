MAYhem is Here: ESPN Platforms Present 22 College Softball Conference Tournaments, More Than 200 Matchups

College softball conference championship week has arrived, with ESPN set to showcase more than 200 conference tournament games and 22 conferences in action over the next week across ESPN platforms, including ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN3. The week’s matchups swing into action on Tuesday, May 10 and cross home with the NCAA Softball Selection Special Presented by Capital One on Sunday, May 15.

Championship Central

ESPN networks step up to the plate with a full slate of softball action, leading up to Championship Saturday as teams look to secure automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Softball Championship. Championship showdowns on ESPN2 include the American Championship at 11 a.m. ET, the ACC Championship at 1 p.m., the Big 12 Championship at 3 p.m. and the SEC Championship at 5 p.m.

ESPN+ boasts a jam-packed tournament championship campaign, with hundreds of conference tournament games scheduled for the platform. The first trophy on the line will be featured in Friday’s Southland Championship. Action is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+, with the if-necessary game slated for 4 p.m. on ESPN+. Championship games highlighting the America East, ASUN, A10, Big Sky, Big South, C-USA, Horizon, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Sun Belt and WAC are also primed for ESPN+.

SEC Network in the Swamp

In addition to airing the early rounds of the SEC Softball Tournament, SEC Network will travel its flagship news & information show, SEC Now, to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The show will debut Tuesday evening following the play-in game in Gainesville. Surrounding studio coverage on Wednesday and Thursday will begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day, concluding with a nightly edition after the last game. Host Alyssa Lang will be joined by analysts Madison Shipman, Kayla Braud and Tori Vidales for the on-site studio show.

Calling the action for the tournament will be the commentating teams of Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough and Andraya Carter, and Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Holly Rowe. Mowins, Smith, Scarborough and Carter will team up for the semifinals and championship on ESPN2.

ACC Network Covers the Action in the Steel City

Coverage of the ACC Softball Championship, hosted by Pitt, begins on ACC Network with the first round on Wednesday, May 11 and quarterfinals following on Thursday, May 12. The semifinals are set for 1 and 3:30 p.m. on the network on Friday, May 13. All ACC with host Katie George and analyst Brittany McKinney will provide live studio coverage surrounding the softball championship between each first-round, quarterfinal and semifinal game from Vartabedian Field.

Mark Neely and Carol Bruggeman will call the action for the first round and afternoon quarterfinal games, while Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill have the evening quarterfinals, both semifinals and the title game on ESPN2. Jalyn Johnson will handle reporting duties for all nine games.

Big 12 Tournament Takes to the Mound

For the second year in a row, ESPN networks will carry the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Tournament with the full first round and later semifinal on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The first game of the tournament and the first of the two semifinals will be televised live on ESPNU, with the championship set for ESPN2. On the call in Oklahoma City are Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie.

American Championship Action on ESPN Platforms

ESPN+ will present the first five games of the 2022 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship, with the title game leading off Championship Saturday coverage on ESPN2. Eric Frede and Erin Miller will have the call for the tournament’s title game.

Road to the Women’s College World Series

The NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show Presented by Capital One will be live from Bristol with Mowins, Smith, Scarborough and Rowe, as the 64-team bracket will be revealed live on Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Following the selection show on ESPN2, 7Innings: Road to the Women’s College World Series will air at 8 p.m. to preview the postseason.

ESPN will once again be home to the entire NCAA Division I Softball postseason from the Selection Show to the last pitch of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City (June 2-9/10), with further coverage details available in the coming weeks.