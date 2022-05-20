MLS, German Cup Final and LaLiga Exclusively on ESPN+ select games on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes
- MLS’ Austin FC and New York City FC exclusively on ESPN+ on Sunday
- German Cup Final on ESPN+ Saturday 1:45 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Seven LaLiga games on ESPN+ on Sunday at 12:20 p.m. ET with a GoalZone look-in special
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Live on ESPN+ heads into an action-filled weekend featuring matchups with top ranked teams including Eastern Conference No. 2 New York City FC on Sunday at 5 p.m ET and No. 1 Austin FC (Western Conference) facing Orlando City at 8:00 p.m ET.
Highlights include:
- Saturday on ESPN+
- D.C. United vs. Toronto FC | 4 p.m. ET
- FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution | 6 p.m. ET English and Spanish
- Sunday on ESPN+
- CF Montréal vs. Real Salt Lake | 4 p.m. ET
- Charlotte FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 5 p.m. ET
- New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC | 5 p.m. ET
- Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls | 6 p.m. ET English and Spanish
- FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC | 7 p.m. ET
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Austin FC vs. Orlando City | 8 p.m. ET English and Spanish
- LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 8 p.m. ET English and Spanish
- Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 8 p.m. ET
- Saturday on ESPN+
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
GERMAN CUP FINAL ON ESPN+, ESPNEWS AND ESPN Deportes
SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET
On Saturday, Bundesliga’s SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig will battle for the trophy of the 79th DFB Pokal trophy at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. After scoring 20 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances and 13 assist, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku was named Player of the Season (2021/22) over Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. This is SC Freiburg’s first appearance in the German Cup Final after defeating Hamburger SV 3:1. This will also be the first German Cup win for either team.
LALIGA EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+
On Sunday, as the LaLiga season comes to a close, soccer fans will be able to catch all the LaLiga action on ESPN+ with 10 matches being played concurrently at 12:20 p.m. ET. Starting at 1:50 p.m. ET, a special edition of GoalZone streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish will offer look-ins, analysis and live goal updates on all games including those with relegation implications. Highlight include:
Saturday at 11:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+
- Valencia vs Celta de Vigo
Sunday at 12:20 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- FC Barcelona vs. Villarreal | 3:30 p.m. ET
- Sevilla vs. Athletic Club Bilbao | 3:30 p.m. ET
- Real Sociedad vs. Atlético de Madrid | 3:50 p.m. ET
- Alaves vs. Cadiz | 1:50 p.m. ET
- Osasuna vs. Mallorca | 1:30 p.m. ET
- Elche vs. Getafe | 11:20 a.m. ET
- Granada vs. Espanyol | 1:50 p.m. ET
