MLS, German Cup Final and LaLiga Exclusively on ESPN+ select games on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes

MLS’ Austin FC and New York City FC exclusively on ESPN+ on Sunday

German Cup Final on ESPN+ Saturday 1:45 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Seven LaLiga games on ESPN+ on Sunday at 12:20 p.m. ET with a GoalZone look-in special

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Live on ESPN+ heads into an action-filled weekend featuring matchups with top ranked teams including Eastern Conference No. 2 New York City FC on Sunday at 5 p.m ET and No. 1 Austin FC (Western Conference) facing Orlando City at 8:00 p.m ET.

SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET

On Saturday, Bundesliga’s SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig will battle for the trophy of the 79th DFB Pokal trophy at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. After scoring 20 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances and 13 assist, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku was named Player of the Season (2021/22) over Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. This is SC Freiburg’s first appearance in the German Cup Final after defeating Hamburger SV 3:1. This will also be the first German Cup win for either team.

LALIGA EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+

On Sunday, as the LaLiga season comes to a close, soccer fans will be able to catch all the LaLiga action on ESPN+ with 10 matches being played concurrently at 12:20 p.m. ET. Starting at 1:50 p.m. ET, a special edition of GoalZone streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish will offer look-ins, analysis and live goal updates on all games including those with relegation implications. Highlight include:



Saturday at 11:20 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Valencia vs Celta de Vigo

Sunday at 12:20 p.m. ET on ESPN+



