NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on ESPN Networks

Game Coverage

Men’s Championship (Rentschler Field – East Hartford, Conn.)

Saturday, May 28

Semifinal #1: No. 6 Rutgers vs No. 7 Cornell | Noon ET, ESPN2

Semifinal #2: No. 1 Maryland vs No. 5 Princeton | 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, May 30

National Championship Game | 1 p.m., ESPN

Matchup Highlights

It’s a battle of the Big Ten and the Ivy League as both conferences have a pair of representatives – Maryland and Rutgers from the Big Ten, Princeton and Cornell from the Ivy League

Rutgers has advanced to the national semifinals for the first time in program history, while Princeton is returning to Championship Weekend for the first time since 2004. Cornell is making its 14th trip to the national semifinal and first since 2013, and Maryland returns for the 28th time in program history.

Still undefeated – Maryland enters championship weekend with a 16-0 record this season; would be the first champion to go unbeaten since Virginia in 2006

Maryland senior attackman and the No. 1 pick in the 2022 PLL College Draft Logan Wisnauskas is the lone Tewaaraton finalist competing this weekend

Production

Cameras will be stationed throughout Rentschler Field to capture the action, including three marshall cameras and goal cameras

Game officials will wear microphones during the semifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls

The semifinals and title game will air in Spanish on ESPN+

Commentators

Play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff , along with analysts Quint Kessenich (national champion and one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins), and Paul Carcaterra (All-American and national champion at Syracuse) will be on the call for all three Championship Weekend games.

, along with analysts (national champion and one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins), and (All-American and national champion at Syracuse) will be on the call for all three Championship Weekend games. Chris Cotter will host studio coverage alongside Matt Ward (2006 Tewaaraton Award winner; national champion with Virginia) and 2019 and 2021 NCAA Champion head coach Virginia’s Lars Tiffany surrounding the national semifinals. Cotter will be joined by Carcaterraand PLL co-founder Paul Rabil (All-American and national champion at Johns Hopkins) live from Rentschler Field for National Championship game coverage.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, May 28 Noon NCAA National Semifinal #1 No. 6 Rutgers vs No. 7 Cornell Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 2:30 p.m. No. 1 Maryland vs No. 5 Princeton Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Mon, May 30 1 p.m. NCAA Championship Game Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra ESPN

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.