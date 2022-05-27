College LacrosseLacrosse
NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on ESPN Networks
Game Coverage
Men’s Championship (Rentschler Field – East Hartford, Conn.)
Saturday, May 28
Semifinal #1: No. 6 Rutgers vs No. 7 Cornell | Noon ET, ESPN2
Semifinal #2: No. 1 Maryland vs No. 5 Princeton | 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Monday, May 30
National Championship Game | 1 p.m., ESPN
Matchup Highlights
- It’s a battle of the Big Ten and the Ivy League as both conferences have a pair of representatives – Maryland and Rutgers from the Big Ten, Princeton and Cornell from the Ivy League
- Rutgers has advanced to the national semifinals for the first time in program history, while Princeton is returning to Championship Weekend for the first time since 2004. Cornell is making its 14th trip to the national semifinal and first since 2013, and Maryland returns for the 28th time in program history.
- Still undefeated – Maryland enters championship weekend with a 16-0 record this season; would be the first champion to go unbeaten since Virginia in 2006
- Maryland senior attackman and the No. 1 pick in the 2022 PLL College Draft Logan Wisnauskas is the lone Tewaaraton finalist competing this weekend
Production
- Cameras will be stationed throughout Rentschler Field to capture the action, including three marshall cameras and goal cameras
- Game officials will wear microphones during the semifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls
- The semifinals and title game will air in Spanish on ESPN+
Commentators
- Play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff, along with analysts Quint Kessenich (national champion and one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins), and Paul Carcaterra(All-American and national champion at Syracuse) will be on the call for all three Championship Weekend games.
- Chris Cotter will host studio coverage alongside Matt Ward (2006 Tewaaraton Award winner; national champion with Virginia) and 2019 and 2021 NCAA Champion head coach Virginia’s Lars Tiffany surrounding the national semifinals. Cotter will be joined by Carcaterraand PLL co-founder Paul Rabil (All-American and national champion at Johns Hopkins) live from Rentschler Field for National Championship game coverage.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, May 28
|Noon
|NCAA National Semifinal #1
No. 6 Rutgers vs No. 7 Cornell
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Maryland vs No. 5 Princeton
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Mon, May 30
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Championship Game
Anish Shroff, Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.