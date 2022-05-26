NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on ESPN Networks
Game Coverage
Women’s Championship (Homewood Field – Baltimore, Md.)
Friday, May 27
Semifinal #1: No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 4 Northwestern | 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS
Semifinal #2: No. 2 Maryland vs No. 3 Boston College | 3 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, May 29
National Championship Game | Noon, ESPN
Matchup Highlights
- The field features the top four seeds in this year’s bracket; Boston College, Maryland, North Carolina and Northwestern have combined to win 15 of the last 16 NCAA women’s lacrosse titles
- Still undefeated – North Carolina enters Championship Weekend with a 20-0 record this season; would be the first unbeaten champion since Maryland in 2017
- Reigning Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North (Boston College) is the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with 348 career goals
- Four of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be playing this weekend: Aurora Cordingley (Maryland), Ally Mastroianni (North Carolina), Charlotte North (Boston College), Jamie Ortega (North Carolina)
Production
- Cameras will be stationed throughout Homewood Field to capture the action, including three marshall cameras and goal cameras
- Game officials will wear microphones during the semifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls
- The semifinals and title game will air in Spanish on ESPN+
Commentators
- Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch (four-time All American at Georgetown, 2001 National Attacker of the Year and Class of 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee) and Dana Boyle (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team) will call all the action
- Sound On with Tari and Amari, ESPN’s signature women’s lacrosse halftime show, will be live on-site at Homewood Field throughout Championship Weekend with host Mike Corey along with Dana Boyle
ACC Network
With two ACC teams participating in this weekend’s championship, ACC Network will have extensive coverage following the semifinals and championship game on All ACC – the network’s flagship news and information show – on Friday (11 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (9 p.m.).
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, May 27
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA National Semifinal #1
No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 4 Northwestern
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|NCAA National Semifinal #2
No. 2 Maryland vs No. 3 Boston College
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 29
|Noon
|NCAA Championship Game
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle
|ESPN
Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.