NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend on ESPN Networks

Game Coverage

Women’s Championship (Homewood Field – Baltimore, Md.)

Friday, May 27

Semifinal #1: No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 4 Northwestern | 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Semifinal #2: No. 2 Maryland vs No. 3 Boston College | 3 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, May 29

National Championship Game | Noon, ESPN

Matchup Highlights

The field features the top four seeds in this year’s bracket; Boston College, Maryland, North Carolina and Northwestern have combined to win 15 of the last 16 NCAA women’s lacrosse titles

Still undefeated – North Carolina enters Championship Weekend with a 20-0 record this season; would be the first unbeaten champion since Maryland in 2017

Reigning Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North (Boston College) is the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with 348 career goals

Four of the five Tewaaraton Award finalists will be playing this weekend: Aurora Cordingley (Maryland), Ally Mastroianni (North Carolina), Charlotte North (Boston College), Jamie Ortega (North Carolina)

Production

Cameras will be stationed throughout Homewood Field to capture the action, including three marshall cameras and goal cameras

Game officials will wear microphones during the semifinals and championship, providing on-field dialogue during penalty calls

The semifinals and title game will air in Spanish on ESPN+

Commentators

Play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analysts Sheehan Stanwick-Burch (four-time All American at Georgetown, 2001 National Attacker of the Year and Class of 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee) and Dana Boyle (former Virginia Cavalier and member of 2013 All-ACC team) will call all the action

Sound On with Tari and Amari, ESPN's signature women's lacrosse halftime show, will be live on-site at Homewood Field throughout Championship Weekend with host Mike Corey along with Dana Boyle

ACC Network

With two ACC teams participating in this weekend’s championship, ACC Network will have extensive coverage following the semifinals and championship game on All ACC – the network’s flagship news and information show – on Friday (11 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (9 p.m.).

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, May 27 12:30 p.m. NCAA National Semifinal #1 No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 4 Northwestern Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNEWS 3 p.m. NCAA National Semifinal #2 No. 2 Maryland vs No. 3 Boston College Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPNU Sun, May 29 Noon NCAA Championship Game Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch, Dana Boyle ESPN

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.