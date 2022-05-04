PGA TOUR LIVE Four-Stream Coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm in Potomac, Md., Exclusively on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 8

Marquee and Featured Groups include defending Wells Fargo Championship winner Rory McIlroy, previous winners Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

Also major champions Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the Well Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm in Potomac, Md., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Groups at 7:15 a.m. ET, and Marquee Group and Featured Holes streams at 7:30 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes at TPC Potomac: Nos. 3, 9, 12, and 17.

THURSDAY | May 5

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – Defending champion and three-time winner of Wells Fargo Championship (2021, 2015, 2010), No. 7 world ranking, 20-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion

Webb Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

Francesco Molinari – 2018 Open Champion, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour wins

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Tony Finau – Two-time TOUR winner

Tyrrell Hatton – No. 23 world ranking, PGA TOUR winner, six DP World Tour titles

Sepp Straka – Won 2022 Honda Classic for first TOUR victory, first Austrian to win a TOUR title

Abraham Ancer – TOUR winner (2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational)

Marc Leishman – Six-time TOUR winner, 2009 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Corey Conners – TOUR winner (2019 Valero Texas Open)

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Sergio Garcia – 11-time PGA TOUR winner, 2017 Masters champion, 16-time DP World Tour winner

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

Luke List – Won 2022 Farmers Insurance Open for first TOUR title, currently No.22 in FedExCup standings

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Rickie Fowler – Two-time Wells Fargo Championship winner (2012, 2010), five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Jason Day – 2018 Wells Fargo Championship winner, 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Max Homa – 2019 Wells Fargo Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner, No. 20 in latest FedExCup standings

FRIDAY | May 6

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Fowler, Day, Homa

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Garcia, Woodland, List

Patrick Reed / Paul Casey / Joel Dahmen

Patrick Reed – 2018 Masters champion, nine-time TOUR winner

Paul Casey – Three-time TOUR winner, 15 DP World Tour victories

Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Ancer, Leishman, Conners

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

McIlroy, Simpson, Molinari

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 5 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Tony Finau / Tyrrell Hatton / Sepp Straka Abraham Ancer / Marc Leishman / Corey Conners 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Webb Simpson / Francesco Molinari Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 9, 12, 17 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Sergio Garcia / Gary Woodland /Luke List Featured Group 2 Rickie Fowler / Jason Day / Max Homa Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 9 Par 3 | No. 17 Friday, May 6 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Sergio Garcia / Gary Woodland / Luke List Patrick Reed / Paul Casey / Joel Dahmen 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rickie Fowler / Jason Day / Max Homa Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 9, 12, 17 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Abraham Ancer / Marc Leishman /Corey Conners Featured Group 2 Rory McIlroy / Webb Simpson / Francesco Molinari Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 9 Par 3 | No. 17

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

