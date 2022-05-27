May 27, 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday with Game 6 Matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue with a crucial Second Round, Game 6 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers on Saturday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

With the series tied 2-2 on Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes took the series lead behind strong defensive play and limiting the New York Rangers’ scoring opportunities with a 34-17 shot disparity – the largest of the series. However, winning on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues to challenge the Hurricanes as they have already failed to do so five times, while the Rangers have most recently won five-straight home games in the playoffs. As the teams head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6, the Rangers will look for more scoring opportunities and to goaltender Igor Shesterkin for his continued strong play on home ice to match the Hurricanes’ Antti Raanta, who increased his home-ice save percentage to .965 after Game 5.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast Commentators Platform(s) Sat, May 28 7:30 p.m. The Point ESPN2 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 6 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios ESPN TBD In The Crease (Following last game) Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose ESPN+ Sun, May 29 TBD In The Crease (following last game) Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose ESPN+ Mon, May 30 3 p.m. The Point ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Game 7 – IF NECESSARY New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes ESPN TBD In The Crease (following last game) Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose ESPN+

