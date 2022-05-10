Uncategorized
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Episode 2: Time to Eat
Available Tuesday, May 10 Exclusively on ESPN+
Episode 2 “Time to Eat” – Team Peña’s first pick, Helen Peralta, faces Team Nunes’ Kaytlin Neil, for the season’s first flyweight matchup. As their fight gets closer, Neil receives a devasting update from her family, and Peralta, bitter that she wasn’t picked by Nunes, looks to make the opposing coach regret her decision.