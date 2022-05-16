The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Episode 3: Boiling Point

Available Tuesday, May 17 Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode 3 “Boiling Point” – In a highly anticipated heavyweight matchup, Mohammed Usman, brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, faces Mitchell Sipe, who is looking to make a name for himself as well. A previously canceled bout with Usman left Sipe with a bitter taste in his mouth and he refuses to be intimidated by the Usman family legacy.

Usman speaks about his hometown Auchi, Nigeria

Team Peña’s Usman Handwraps Red Turf

Team Nunes’ Sipe Selected to Face Off Usman

