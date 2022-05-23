The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes

Episode 4: Opportunity Knocks

Available Tuesday, May 24 Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode 4 “Opportunity Knocks” – Anxiety levels are running high as both Team Peña’s, Chantel Coates, and Team Nunes’, Brogan Walker, suffer serious setbacks ahead of their flyweight fight. Both teams have exhausted all options to meet the requirements for the fight, to avoid major consequences.

Team Peña’s Chantel Coates and Team Nunes’s Brogan Walker

Arena Face Off

Brogan Walker Struggles in Practice

Chantel Coates Faces Challenges on the Scale

