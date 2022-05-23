The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes – Episode 4: Opportunity Knocks

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes 

Episode 4: Opportunity Knocks 

Available Tuesday, May 24 Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode 4 “Opportunity Knocks” – Anxiety levels are running high as both Team Peña’s, Chantel Coates, and Team Nunes’, Brogan Walker, suffer serious setbacks ahead of their flyweight fight. Both teams have exhausted all options to meet the requirements for the fight, to avoid major consequences.

Team Peña’s Chantel Coates and Team Nunes’s Brogan Walker
Arena Face Off

 

Brogan Walker Struggles in Practice

 

Chantel Coates Faces Challenges on the Scale

 

