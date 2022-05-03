The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes — Episode 1 of Season 30 Now Available Exclusively on ESPN+

Episode 1 of Season 30 Now Available Exclusively on ESPN+

Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter Features Bantamweight Rivals as Coaches:

New Champ Julianna Peña and Former Champ Amanda Nunes

Men’s Heavyweights, Women’s Flyweights will Compete to Make UFC Roster

Episode one of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes is available now, exclusively on ESPN+ with two of UFC’s best-known athletes and bantamweight rivals as the coaches: current UFC Bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and the legend she shockingly upset in December for the title, Amanda Nunes. Each new episode of season 30 is available to stream on ESPN+ every Monday at midnight ET. Fans can also stream all 29 previous seasons of TUF on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service.

The Ultimate Fighter: Peña vs Nunes showcases a dynamic cast of 16 ascending athletes in the men’s heavyweight (265 lbs.) and women’s flyweight (125 lbs.) divisions. Coached by UFC Bantamweight champion, and winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 18, Peña and UFC Featherweight champion Nunes, these UFC hopefuls have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their dreams.

In episode 1, “Road to the Rematch,” the coaches select their teams of combatants to determine the next Ultimate Fighter. Light heavyweight winner of the inaugural The Ultimate Fighter, Forrest Griffin, welcomes the fighters, and no time is wasted as two heavyweights are picked for the first fight of the season.

Famous Names who Appeared on The Ultimate Fighter

The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

Below is a full list of competitors scheduled to compete in The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes (name, age, professional record and fighting out of):

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHTS

Nyle Bartling | 29 | 6-0 | Unadilla, NE

Chandler Cole | 27 | 8-3 | Coeburn, VA

Jordan Heiderman | 30 | 5-0 | Norfolk, NE

Bobby Maximus | 43 | 5-4 | Salt Lake City, UT

Zac Pauga | 33 | 5-0 | Denver, CO

Eduardo Perez | 27 | 4-1 | Berkeley, CA

Mitchell Sipe | 25 | 5-2 | Bakersfield, CA

Mohammed Usman | 32 | 7-2 | Denver, CO

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHTS

Chantel Coates | 34 | 2-1 | Leavenworth, KS

Claire Guthrie | 26 | 3-1 | Denver, CO

Juliana Miller | 25 | 2-1 | San Diego, CA

Kaytlin Neil | 30 | 5-4 | Lindon, UT

Kathryn Paprocki | 28 | 3-2 | Denver, CO

Melissa Parker | 35 | 2-1 | Houston, TX

Helen Peralta | 33 | 4-2 | Fairfield, IA

Brogan Walker | 32 | 7-2 | Guam

*All athletes are subject to change

