Transcript of PGA Championship on ESPN Media Conference Call

ESPN golf analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange and host Scott Van Pelt participated in a media conference call today to discuss next week’s 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. ESPN and ESPN+ will have live coverage of the first and second rounds from first tee to last putt on Thursday and Friday, May 19-20, as well as morning coverage on the weekend. ESPN+ will have Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage all day for all four days of the tournament. There will be more than 230 live hours of play across ESPN and ESPN+ for the event. There also will be extensive coverage on SportsCenter, ESPN.com and other ESPN platforms. In addition, for the first time, ESPN will offer an alternative telecast hosted by Joe Buck and Michael Collins for four hours a day during all four days of competition.

A transcript of the conference call follows:

SCOTT VAN PELT: Last year we were sitting there at Kiawah and watched the sun come up, and we watched it set as well from the same spot there next to the Atlantic Ocean.

So I think that, you know, the beauty of it — and it’s the whole mission statement of ESPN, not just related to golf, is to serve sports fans wherever they are. This event is a great example of that.

And we know how passionate the golf fan is, and I just smile to whenever I think back to when we were at Harding Park, and we got a chance to cover this for the first time. We came out, and of course it was the middle of a pandemic, and it was a huge event. We came on the air, and I swear to God we didn’t do a commercial for like two hours, and we just did live golf. It was shot after shot after shot after shot.

I think the golf fan that was watching it was collective singing hallelujah because people just want to see golf. We take our cues from our guy Mike McQuade. Show golf shots. We’ll come out doing that from the jump. We’ve got a million different ways for people to consume it, whether it’s feature groups or holes or just the traditional broadcast on TV when we come on the air there.

We’re going to tell the story and let the players tell us what stories we should be telling. You’ve got a great venue out there. I know Gil Hanse has gotten some tweaks that I look forward to seeing. I was there a long, long time ago. So I look forward to getting there Sunday night and walking it Monday and Tuesday to get an idea of what’s what.

Then we start when the sun comes up Thursday, and when it sets, I’ll probably be sitting in the same spot. Man, we love it. We love covering the Masters obviously, but I think our group collectively in whatever major we’ve covered through the years, we really just enjoy the chance to start at the start, finish at the end, and just call golf all day. So that’s what we’re going to do.

ANDY NORTH: I think the biggest thing, I’m looking forward to the changes. I’ve watched a couple of videos of what Gil Hanse and his team did there. It sounds like there’s going to be a lot more runoff areas on edges of greens and stuff. So it’s going to be interesting to see how that changes how you play the golf course.

We’ve played so many events there when it’s been really warm, so I think the weather will have an impact. Will we have some of those May storms that come rolling through that part of the country? That could have an impact on the golf tournament.

All in all, I’m just excited to get there. Southern Hills, we were lucky to play some major championships there. It’s a historical golf course. It will be fun to see how they’ve put some lipstick and some rouge on it and see what it looks like.

CURTIS STRANGE: You know the same thing. As much as we liked the golf course in the day playing — I actually had a chance to talk to Gil Hanse here a couple days ago. You know, he didn’t do a whole lot, reshaped bunkers. Courses change so much over the years and not consciously either — greens shrink, bunkers become round, fairways change, just the natural course of evolution, trees overrun golf courses.

Anyway, he shaped bunkers more to the original type, redefined the creeks, which are such a big part. Even with no rough, as no rough as Andy said, or a lack of rough around the greens, you’re going to see the creeks come into play more than they ever have before.

Certainly new tees, which new green over on 7, but I just think what he told me, what I’ve seen on the Internet, everything you can find, it looks like, as much as I liked it before, it wasn’t — it’s going to be a whole lot better. Every course needs a facelift every 20 to 25 years, and I think it’s going to be tremendous next week. I think the players are going to love it.

The bunkers, the greens are so well bunkered, I don’t think the runoff — as Andy said, all the greens have runoff. But Gil said it’s really not going to come into play as much as you might think because every green is so well bunkered so they’ll run around bunkers, but more than likely they’ll run into bunkers. It’s yet to be seen.

I think they’re going to be good. The story line to me is Spieth, can he accomplish the slam? We talk a lot about Rory at the Masters, and here we are, there’s one guy that can do it here in the PGA, and that’s Jordan Spieth.

For Andy and Curtis, Scottie Scheffler has said that Southern Hills is one of, if not his favorite golf course in the world. How much pressure — because I’m sure you guys played sometime in your career on golf courses that you absolutely loved. Did you ever feel any additional pressure when you were playing a venue that you knew you loved and you knew you had success on?

ANDY NORTH: I don’t think so. I know there are a handful of places that I really like going back to, and I think it just gave me such a confidence level that, if you happen to get off to a bad start on a day, you knew there are a lot of holes coming up and you had a chance to make birdies and get back into it.

All the pressure is self-imposed. It’s how do you handle it? Obviously Scottie is playing well. I know he played in some Big 12 tournaments there and a bunch of other tournaments over the course of his career.

I think, for the guys who live in Texas and that part of the world, they’re really looking forward to playing the golf course with some Bermuda grass. I’m looking forward to see how they play this week in Dallas getting ready to go to Southern Hills. Quite a few guys are playing in Dallas that maybe normally wouldn’t play the week before a major championship.

CURTIS STRANGE: My first thought is that Scottie is so young he’s never played many of the great courses. He might change that attitude in the future (laughter).

I think he knows the golf course is what he’s trying to say. It is a wonderful golf course. As far as the pressure thing, I don’t think so. I think he’s just comfortable there. You have to be careful not to get ahead of yourself and expect too much early on, but I just think it makes you very, very comfortable that you’ve played well at a golf course and you enjoy the golf course.

SCOTT VAN PELT: I’m going to piggy-back. Forgive me for doing this. Earlier, Curtis, you mentioned there’s only one guy that can win the career slam, and that’s Spieth here. But there’s only one guy every year that can win the slam, and that’s the guy that wins the Masters, and it just happens to be the guy who said this is his favorite golf course.

I think that adds, Curtis, to a little bit more of the favor where a guy that’s been playing as well as anybody, gets to No. 1, goes to Augusta, wins, and now you’ve got it served up on a plate. You’re not just playing the PGA Championship, you’re playing a course you love. At least for me, from a coverage standpoint, that only leads to the intrigue in a way, doesn’t it?

CURTIS STRANGE: I think that, and it’s just one of the many story lines we’re going to see as they unfold during the week.

But pre-tournament, you’re exactly right. It’s just something that — Tiger’s slam has been done, but the slam hasn’t been done for quite some time since Bobby Jones.

We don’t talk about it, but Scottie played so well at the Masters, and he’s been so dominant, and he likes this golf course. Yeah, if he does this, we’ll certainly pick up the volume on that conversation in the coming months.

Hi, guys. Good morning. Thank you for doing this. I wanted to ask you about your comments on Southern Hills. The Seniors played there last year, and the guys said they could hit driver more, or they felt like they should hit driver more, but not necessarily was it the best play. I’m curious, in your memories of the course and then your success in the U.S. Open and that kind of golf, do you think that changes a tournament when players feel like they can drive it more and use the big stick as opposed to maybe a lot of cautious laying up, and is that something you’re looking for next week at Southern Hills?

ANDY NORTH: I think that this generation hits driver much more than maybe our generation did, or you played more to getting the ball in the fairway, particularly at major championships. Particularly at the U.S. Open, it was such a big deal to put the ball in the fairway that you did whatever you could to do it.

Curtis was a great driver. He hit driver as straight as could be, but some of us had to work down the bag to get something in the fairway.

I think this is just a good, solid golf course. There’s a bunch of long holes where you have to hit driver. A hole like the 10th hole, it gives you lots of different options of how you might want to play it. I would think this group would hit some 3-woods off the tee, but I think there will be a lot of drivers this next week.

CURTIS STRANGE: You make a good point. It’s played over 7,400 yards long. That sounds, for you, me, Andy, everybody else on the phone call, that’s a long golf course, but it’s not for today’s standards.

Until we see it, I’ll be curious on how many drivers they actually do hit. Southern Hills, as you very well know, I don’t think there’s a straight hole out there. Everything has a little bent from right to left. Therein lies the decision-making process, do I hit 3-wood or 4-wood or whatever out there in the fatty part, or do I cut the corner?

We’ll just have to wait and see. I think weather dictates a lot of that. We’re going to have very warm conditions. They have a drought going on out there, so I expect it to be hard and fast, and that will affect how they play the golf course.

ANDY NORTH: If I could add something too. We’re talking Bermuda, and Bermuda rough doesn’t have to be really deep to make it a problem. So if it ends up being three inches or so and the guy puts it in the rough there, it’s going to be hard to get the ball on the green. Maybe you’ll have some guys back off just to try to get in the fairway. That becomes a bigger play.

I think that’s always been the case in the major championships. You’ve got to figure out a way to be playing from the short grass if you really want to have a chance to win.

CURTIS STRANGE: That’s what it comes down to, as we all know. It sounds like we kind of beat this up every phone call, every conversation about any major championship, and especially the PGA and the U.S. Open, with the rough. You’ve got to put it in the fairway because it sets up the rest of the golf course. If you put it in the fairway off the tee, it sets you up to be an aggressive iron player, and you can keep it below the hole or dictate where you hit the irons.

Drive it in the fairway. I know it’s a different game now, and I applaud the way they play the game because, if I hit it that long, I’d play the same way. It becomes much easier if you can put it in the fairway.

Scott, I’m just curious, you’ve done so many different things in sports broadcasting, sort of across the board, but you started off in golf or one of your early jobs was in golf. I’m wondering what is unique stepping into the anchor chair to call golf play-by-play versus all the other stuff you do for ESPN?

SCOTT VAN PELT: It’s the only thing I call. I get asked often from people, what’s your favorite sport to cover? I think, well, on SportsCenter, we cover everything. We’re in the midst of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs, which is great fun. We’ve been following hockey all week, and tonight and tomorrow we’ll follow the NBA.

I cover all the sports, but the only one I really go to to cover and the only one I really have gone to to cover — not the only one, but the main one is golf.

Going back to my days with the Golf Channel, for me it’s an incredible thrill to be the one sitting there doing it. It’s a pinch me kind of moment, not something I dreamt I’d ever get to do. Something that I try not to think about that I am doing because, if you thought about it too much, you’d think I don’t know how the hell this happened, but here I am.

And working with the crew I work with. Whether it’s doing SportsCenter stuff with Andy and Curtis or sitting with David Duval, who has been a friend for years and years, going back to my Golf Channel days.

It’s just such a treat. Honestly, I’ve joked about this in the past that anyone can call golf, as I’m proof of. Really I just feel my job is to be the cop, traffic cop that directs us, gets us to where we’re going, stay out of the way, and tee it up for the people that know, that are the experts about what’s this shot require? What are the emotions that go into a moment like this? And just try to set them up to be great.

It’s a blast. As we said at the top, we get a chance to do it for 12 hours, or more, for a few days. It’s just really fun. These past couple years doing the PGA Championship have been fantastic, and we look forward to next week.

Only other question I had here, this is the first year that ESPN is going to be doing a Manning cast style broadcast for the PGA. I’m just wondering, have you guys watched any of the football versions of that? Are you excited for it in golf?

SCOTT VAN PELT: I think it’s fun. I happened to see Eli and Peyton last week. I asked Eli, I said, did you enjoy it? He said, I really did. They realized that all they had to do was be themselves. I think the biggest mistake that you can make in TV is if you overthink stuff and try too hard. Especially those guys. They had this innate kind of — they’re brothers, who just both happen to have won multiple Super Bowls, not a lot of those around. I think they leaned into that, and that’s what made it so appealing.

Having Joe, who we’re thrilled to have as part of our team, and Michael Collins, who’s one of one, I don’t know if I should be directing people to watch something else besides us, but it’s additive, right? It’s just another option of how to watch and enjoy. I’m certain that it will be a blast.

For both Curtis and Andy, just wanted to ask you if you have any specific memories of when you played in the past majors at Southern Hills. I know, Curtis, your first U.S. Open was at Southern Hills in ’77, then you had a couple of top 20 finishes at PGAs later on. Just for each of you, Curtis and Andy, any specific memories from your majors at Southern Hills?

ANDY NORTH: I can remember I never could figure out how to play the 8th hole. Par-3 that was way too long. That was a problem. Trying to finish the 18th hole, you’re at the end of the round, you’ve run out of gas, and now you’ve got to play a terrific drive and a terrific second shot and hope it stays on the green and doesn’t come off the front of the green.

I thought Southern Hills was tough. I never played particularly well there. I thought it was a tough driving golf course to put the ball in the fairway because, Curtis mentioned earlier, all the holes curve a little bit. So you’re always trying to work either against the fairway or helping with it. I think that really makes it fun to play, but if you have a bad week driving, it really becomes difficult.

An example, the 13th hole, I believe, is the par-5 they make into a par-4 and the lake in front. If you drive it in the rough there, now you have to lay short of the pond, and now you’re hitting an 8-iron for a third shot, and before you know it, you’re making a double bogey there. Driving it is so critical, and I thought it was a tough driving golf course.

CURTIS STRANGE: Andy, you’re so positive about the 13th. My one memory in Southern Hills is I qualified for the first time and went out there. I just qualified for the PGA TOUR. I qualified for the U.S. Open. I went to Southern Hills, I missed the cut, and I came away thinking I’ve really got to practice because this is a lot harder than I expected. They had a lot of rough. The greens were small and fast and just rough around the greens.

Like I said, I’d never played in a U.S. Open before, so I didn’t know what to expect, kind of did. I said, I need to go home and do a little work if I think I’m going to play well here. I was overwhelmed, probably a little intimidated by the atmosphere. It’s a good thing. You go back, you get on the stage the first time, now you know what to expect in the second. That’s my memory about Southern Hills.

Andy and Curtis, I know both of you have played in major championships a lot, and Curtis, in particular, you had a chance to win three straight U.S. Opens, and that’s a lot of pressure. Can you compare that to the pressure somebody like Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler might feel going into a chance for Scottie to have two majors in a row and a chance for Jordan to get his career grand slam?

ANDY NORTH: I think the biggest thing is pressure is what each person makes it. There’s a lot of guys that make such a big deal of it, they can’t function. There’s others that use that as a positive and are able to channel it properly and help them play better.

CURTIS STRANGE: I think it all depends on the individual, as Andy just said. It’s hard to put into words because, when you go into a major championship, the anxiety is amped up there anyway. Is it really pressure? I just think it’s anticipation. You do this every day. You play competitive golf every day, and you have your whole life. It’s not so much pressure, it’s anticipation and wanting to do well so badly.

For Jordan to win the career grand slam at still a young age, he’s got to throttle that back. He has to be aware of he’s got to do his own thing during the week, but he’s been at this now — this is his sixth time to try to win the slam. So he knows what it’s like. Scottie, a little younger, trying to win.

I don’t think Scottie has any added pressure because we’ll start amping the volume up talking about the grand slam in a year if he wins next week, but he likes the golf course, which I think is a huge advantage. He’s comfortable there. He’s from — went to school out in that area.

I don’t think we’re going to talk about the grand slam in a year too much, but I certainly think Jordan has more to look forward to than any player in the field, yes.

I’m curious, in your three roles, how you balance reaching maybe like a new golf fan who watched the Masters and now they’re tuning in for the second major, with someone who’s maybe watching their 82nd major? How do you bring things that are appealing to like the new golf fan without alienating someone who watches each and every week.

SCOTT VAN PELT: That’s such an interesting question because you’re not going to do Golf for Dummies, right? I think you know — we know plenty about the golf fan. Social media, it can — I always feel like it’s a good way to take the temperature of the room but never presume that it speaks for your entire audience, right?

But if you dumb it down to a degree — and that’s not an elegant way of putting it, but if you’re like, this is a par-4. You need to make it into the hole in four shots or you’re over par. You’re not doing that because people will eye roll.

But I do think that there is something about the young player — and there are so many of them now — that leaning into the idea that there might be a younger audience that’s turning up to follow the younger players while treating the game with a certain amount of reverence and appreciation for the history of it. I feel like we really do that in this sport. Baseball does it a ton, and I feel like golf really does it.

Where you just want to strike the balance of understanding that it’s 2022, and we can consume this in a lot of different ways. I think it’s a way to make it a bit of a buffet, in a sense, where you can serve both audiences, right? I don’t think the young audience minds if you have reverence for the past, and I don’t think the older audience minds if you talk about tweets and things like that.

You can do both things as long as you’re not — you don’t lean too far into being tweets and this and that and lean too far into old sepia colored pictures and talking about old Tom Morris, with respect to that.

I feel like I always am conscious of both because I really do feel like both are out there. Over the course of all these hours, you can have little Easter eggs for everybody. Does that make sense to anyone?

There’s definitely time.

SCOTT VAN PELT: Sure, there is the time, but I don’t think that it has to be one or the other. And I think that there’s so much of an opportunity with the youth of the game these days, going back to the first one we did in ’20 with Morikawa. He came out of that pack. There was Scottie Scheffler in that last group, and that was his first PGA.

There’s so much young talent, but the game is never, ever so much in the present that the past isn’t part of every story line for me.

CURTIS STRANGE: Can I say something on that? I think what Scott said was really good because I’m conscious of both of the spectrums too. Not too much inside baseball, but they want — people want inside baseball. They want some good stuff about a player, just to get to know them a little better.

I think we all have our personalities, and hopefully those personalities show that we’re having fun to the viewer. I think the story lines are the biggest part of that equation because, if Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters by six or seven, it’s not exciting, but it got exciting, didn’t it? So the story lines, how close the tournament is, who’s involved is a huge part of the excitement.

ANDY NORTH: I’ll add something. I think we’re really fortunate with the crew that we work with. We’ve got an unbelievable producer (Mike McQuade) that really lets each one of us do what we think we can do. He gives us a lot of freedom. It’s not overproduced. I think, because of that, it gives each one of us opportunities to service both sides of the equation during the course of the event, and I think that’s really important.

I want to ask you about Tiger and Phil, but first I have one quick follow on Scottie Scheffler. What was your reaction to hearing, when he gave his press conference after winning, that he was crying and just in such a state and nervous about playing that final round?

ANDY NORTH: That’s an honesty we don’t get very often. That, to me, was shocking that anybody admitted that that’s where they were. In today’s world of mental health and people understanding how important maybe letting those feelings be known.

I thought it was quite amazing, but initially it was a little bit shocking that, whoa, in the old days, no one would ever admit to that. But I think that’s the beauty of so many of the younger players and athletes and people who are focusing on how important it is to have serious discussions about how you feel.

CURTIS STRANGE: I think that’s part of the inside baseball people like to hear. My first reaction is wow, why would you say something like that? I’m not going to say I ever cried in the morning and almost was overcome with emotion, but I spent a long time in the bathroom more than once. Is that the same difference?

SCOTT VAN PELT: Why would you say that? You got a problem with a guy sharing his emotions? You’re telling people that you were on a toilet? No one wants to hear that.

(Laughter).

I thought it was awesome, Curtis, because here’s a guy that he has such a maturity that belies his age, and his outward, what he projects is that nothing fazes him. But here he is on that morning, and I think it’s that epiphany, that holy bleep moment. I’m in the last group, and I’m No. 1 in the world, and I’m supposed to win. Well, what if I don’t? Or am I really ready to do all this?

He was in Butler Cabin on Friday night, and I asked him, I said, look, when you won in Phoenix and you won in Bay Hill, match play is different, but you weren’t leading. There’s a weight that comes with leading. I said, I’m not trying to sell you on it’s bad to be up five on Friday. Of course it’s not. But now there’s expectation, and everyone’s looking at you.

It seems like come Sunday morning that weight landed firmly in his lap. I thought it was just fantastic that he shared how heavy it was. Then how did he respond? There he was in the green jacket. I just thought it gave you context that a guy who hadn’t shared with us much that he felt those things, and here he shared it with the world. Maybe it’s easier to do that when you’re wearing the jacket because now you can be truly honest about it. I thought it was really cool.

What was the final take-away on Tiger and his performance at the Masters and what you expect from him at Southern Hills, another place he’s got great history?

ANDY NORTH: I honestly didn’t think he would have any chance to play at Augusta two or three weeks beforehand. I was really surprised, pleasantly surprised he was going to give it a try. Personally, I didn’t think there was a way to get through that — getting up and down the hills, playing shots off of awkward lies, just the ordeal of a normal 72-hole golf tournament.

I thought the week went — once he made that decision, I thought as the week went on, it would be more and more difficult for his body to hold up, and we kind of saw that. Looking forward to next week. He’s had another five weeks or so to work on his body and get stronger. It’s going to be warmer, which he likes. I thought that the cold weather on the weekend really did a disservice to him.

But I think it’s not the easiest walk in the world, but it’s not like Augusta. I think overall he’s probably in a better place today than he was the Thursday before the Masters. It will be interesting to see if his play indicates that.

CURTIS STRANGE: I agree with everything Andy just said. We look back on it, and we talked about it, it was fortunate he saved his leg. I look back still, and he was fortunate to be alive, and there he is trying to play Augusta, and he did.

When he just teed it up on Thursday, I thought it was a victory of sorts, and I think he mentioned that as well. Then when he made the cut, I just thought it was terrific — terrific that he tried, terrific that he gave it an effort, terrific that he played pretty well for not playing in such a long time.

I look forward to this week as expecting a little bit more out of him.

SCOTT VAN PELT: I think so too. Watching him walk off with that smile on his face Sunday at 78 and 78, that’s the first time I would think that 78, 78 on the weekend of a major would be a smile. But I felt like that smile reflected the satisfaction of, man, I got here. I got here. I played well enough to be here on the weekend. Did I play how I wanted? No, but I’m here, man, and I’m playing.

I’m with you. I don’t think, if he shoots 78, 78 at Southern Hills next weekend, that he’s smiling anymore, but I think that was a one-off, that it represented a finish line of sorts. I obviously can’t speak for him, but that’s what I projected off of what he projected, you know what I mean?

CURTIS STRANGE: I think he was pleased for the week, I really do. That he found out what he could do, and now he — not only we, but I think he’ll expect a lot more out of himself as well.

Nobody’s really brought up Phil, but how does that change the way you guys broadcast, whether he plays or not next week?

SCOTT VAN PELT: It will be really interesting to see — the big question is does he play? Well, if he does, then it will change how we cover it because now he’s a competitor in the field, and he will have had a press conference on Tuesday or Wednesday, as competitors — and in his case, not just a competitor, reigning champion — will have had. That will provide us the story lines to follow because his comments are what matter. What he’s asked and how he answers will be part of the story line.

It was interesting, I was thinking about this. When — I mean, Phil made history last year when he won, as we know. The oldest major champion ever. Well, that would inevitably be part of the conversation because he’s the oldest champion, here he is after what he did at Kiawah, that on its own is a stand-alone story.

Then I thought Matsuyama made history at Augusta because he’s the first Japanese-born player to win a major and won the Masters, and here you are with that. How much did we talk about him this year as part of the story line because he was the reigning champ? Well, not a ton. So just that portion of it isn’t as much of a conversation for this week because this week the golf story lines become front and center, right?

But Phil’s situation is a story line if he plays, and he will have provided us with the context with a press conference at some point prior to. If he doesn’t play, then I don’t know how much conversation there will be other than he’s not playing. He continues to be away from the game, and certainly that’s something that would — I’m sure would be mentioned over the course of time.

But I think the golf would be the central story line of our coverage because that’s what we’re there to cover is the 2022 PGA Championship. So it’s a fascinating, gigantic question mark, as we speak right now on Thursday, A, does he play? And, B, what does he have to say about whatever questions folks would have for him?

When you were talking about the design of the golf course, what I remember from the year that Retief won the U.S. Open and slightly from when Tiger won the PGA, are the angles of the golf course. They’re very severe. But I also remember Retief didn’t hit very many greens in the playoff, but he chipped and bunker played his way into a championship. And I understand those greens are smaller than they look and they’re a lot of runoff. So should we look for a short game wizard or guys who hit the ball a long way?

ANDY NORTH: I don’t think length will have as big an impact this week as sometimes it does because hitting it a long way in the rough this week, as you were saying, these are tough little greens. They’re awkward angles. There’s some elevation changes. There’s things that make it difficult to get the ball close to the hole out of the rough, particularly Bermuda rough, if the ball sits down.

So I think it’s going to be important that it’s not going to be just bombs. There will be some players that try to hit it as hard as they can every single hole, like they do normally, but I think there will be more players trying to figure out how to play the golf course in a way that they have a chance to win. I think that is to figure out how to get it in the fairway.

CURTIS STRANGE: Whatever the case is, I’d like to say that you come in with a strategy of any round, much less a tournament, but strategy goes out the window as soon as you hit that little crop duster to the right of the 1st tee in the rough. So you’ve got to figure out how to get it in the hole, and each day is so different.

You’ll have good striking days, and you’ll have days you’ll have to salvage a round with your short game, and whoever wins will have to do both.

Click HERE to visit ESPN Press Room’s golf media kit for announcer bios, photos, programming schedules and more.

-30-

Media Contact: Andy Hall, [email protected]