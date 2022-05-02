TUNE IN: May Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in May, with nearly every MLB Club – 27 out of 30 – in action on ESPN+ during May. Appearances include defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and expected season contenders including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angles, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

The season continues with the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout visiting the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson at 2:10 p.m. ET today. Other highlights include Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers on Saturday, May 14, Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, May 16 and Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees on Saturday, May 21. The full schedule is below.

Date Time (ET) Game
Mon, May 2 2:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox
Tue, May 3 6:40 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins
Wed, May 4 6:45 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Thu, May 5 6:10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians
Fri, May 6 8:10 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins
Sat, May 7 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds
Sun, May 8 4:07 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Angels
Mon, May 9 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres
Tue, May `10 1:10 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics
Wed, May 11 3:40 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Thu, May 12 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Fri, May 13 7:05 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals
Sat, May 14 7:05 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers
Sun, May 15 3:10 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies
Mon, May 16 7:40 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Tue, May 17 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals
Wed, May 18 7:07 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Thu, May 19 1:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets
Fri, May 20 7:05 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Sat, May 21 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees
Sun, May 22 4:07 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
Mon, May. 23 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
Wed, May 25 4:10 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres
Thu, May 26 7:20 p.m Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
Fri, May 27 7:05 p.m Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals
Sat, May 28 10:10 p.m Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres
Sun, May 29 4:07 p.m Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics
Mon, May 30 6:10 p.m Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians
Tue, May 31 1:10 p.m Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

