TUNE IN: May Major League Baseball Games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one Major League Baseball game nearly every day in May, with nearly every MLB Club – 27 out of 30 – in action on ESPN+ during May. Appearances include defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and expected season contenders including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angles, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

The season continues with the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout visiting the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson at 2:10 p.m. ET today. Other highlights include Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers on Saturday, May 14, Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, May 16 and Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees on Saturday, May 21. The full schedule is below.

In addition to the ESPN+ game content, the platform offers a wide variety of MLB-related offerings, including Big Papi’s Places – a series featuring National Baseball Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz exclusively available on ESPN+.

