Two-Time PGA Championship Winner Justin Thomas, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on PGA TOUR LIVE’s Four-Stream Coverage of Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Exclusively on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 29

Thursday’s Marquee Group includes new two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler

Featured Groups include major champions Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Four-feed coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 8:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Groups and Featured Holes at 9 a.m. ET, and a Marquee Group that includes this year’s two major champions – PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, and Masters champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes at Colonial: Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16.

THURSDAY | May 26

Main Feed starts at 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:15 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), No. 5 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Scottie Scheffler – 2022 Masters champion, No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings

Jason Kokrak – Three-time TOUR winner, two victories in 2021 (Charles Schwab Challenge, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open)

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Billy Horschel – Six-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

Sam Burns – Two-time TOUR winner

Talor Gooch – TOUR winner (2021 RSM Classic)

Collin Morikawa – No. 4 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Webb Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

Patrick Reed – 2018 Masters champion, nine-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 4 p.m. ET

Will Zalatoris – Lost in playoff to Justin Thomas at last week’s PGA Championship, No. 13 in FedExCup standings, No. 14 world ranking, four top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 2 | 4 p.m. ET

Jordan Spieth / Max Homa / Daniel Berger

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup champion

Max Homa – 2022 Wells Fargo Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner, No. 7 in FedExCup standings

Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner

FRIDAY | May 27

Main Feed starts at 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9:15 a.m. ET

Spieth, Homa, Berger

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Zalatoris, Rose, Kisner

Viktor Hovland – No. 7 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Mito Pereira – Finished T-3 at last week’s PGA Championship, three wins on Korn Ferry Tour

Tom Hoge – 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion, No. 8 in FedExCup standings

Featured Group 1 | 4 p.m. ET

Morikawa, Simpson, Reed

Featured Group 2 | 4 p.m. ET

Thomas, Scheffler, Kokrak

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 26 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Featured Groups Billy Horschel / Sam Burns / Talor Gooch Collin Morikawa / Webb Simpson / Patrick Reed Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 8, 13, 16 9:15 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Scottie Scheffler / Jason Kokrak 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Will Zalatoris / Justin Rose / Kevin Kisner Featured Group 2 Jordan Spieth / Max Homa / Daniel Berger Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 8 Par 3 | No. 16 Friday, May 27 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Featured Groups Will Zalatoris / Justin Rose / Kevin Kisner Viktor Hovland / Mito Pereira / Tom Hoge Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 8, 13, 16 9:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth / Max Homa / Daniel Berger 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Collin Morikawa / Webb Simpson / Patrick Reed Featured Group 2 Justin Thomas / Scottie Scheffler / Jason Kokrak Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 8 Par 3 | No. 16

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

###