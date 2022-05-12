UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic on Saturday, May 14, on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET, Prelims at 7:30 p.m.

The main event is a matchup of light heavyweights, former champion and No. 1 Jan Blachowicz (28-9) and No. 3 Aleksandar Rakic (14-2). Blachowicz, 39 and nine years Rakic’s senior, lost the title to Glover Teixeira in his last visit to the Octagon in October after having won nine of his previous 10 outings. To many, a victory Saturday would position Rakic for his first UFC title shot. After dropping his first effort as a professional, he has taken 14 of his last 15 fights.

The co-main also pits light heavyweights, No. 13 ranked Ryan Spann (19-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-6). Spann, who holds a 4-inch advantage in both height and reach over his lefty opponent, is expected to use the jab to his advantage. Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Cutelaba has a background heavy in grappling – Greco-Roman wrestling, Sambo and judo – yet 12 of his 16 wins have come by way of a knockout.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 5/13 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Rakic ESPNEWS 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Rakic ESPN+ Sat., 5/14 7:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Blachowicz vs. Rakic (Prelims) ESPN2 ESPN Deportes ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: Blachowicz vs. Rakic (Main Card) ESPN2 ESPN Deportes ESPN+ Sun., 5/15 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Crypto.com: Blachowicz vs. Rakic ESPN+

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic Co-Main Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba Undercard Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka Undercard Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas Undercard Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres Undercard Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento 7:30 p.m. Feature Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee Undercard Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick Undercard Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill Undercard Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario Undercard Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

