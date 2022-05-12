UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic on Saturday, May 14, on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET, Prelims at 7:30 p.m.   

The main event is a matchup of light heavyweights, former champion and No. 1 Jan Blachowicz (28-9) and No. 3 Aleksandar Rakic (14-2).  Blachowicz, 39 and nine years Rakic’s senior, lost the title to Glover Teixeira in his last visit to the Octagon in October after having won nine of his previous 10 outings.  To many, a victory Saturday would position Rakic for his first UFC title shot.  After dropping his first effort as a professional, he has taken 14 of his last 15 fights.     

The co-main also pits light heavyweights, No. 13 ranked Ryan Spann (19-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-6).  Spann, who holds a 4-inch advantage in both height and reach over his lefty opponent, is expected to use the jab to his advantage.  Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Cutelaba has a background heavy in grappling – Greco-Roman wrestling, Sambo and judo – yet 12 of his 16 wins have come by way of a knockout.   

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.  All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.   

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 5/13  5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: 

Blachowicz vs. Rakic 

 ESPNEWS 
6:05 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Rakic  ESPN+ 
Sat., 5/14  7:30 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: 

Blachowicz vs. Rakic (Prelims) 

 ESPN2 

ESPN Deportes 

ESPN+ 
10 p.m.  UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo: 

Blachowicz vs. Rakic (Main Card) 

 ESPN2 

ESPN Deportes 

ESPN+ 
Sun., 5/15  1 a.m.*  UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Crypto.com: Blachowicz vs. Rakic   ESPN+ 

* Immediately following main card    

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

10 p.m.  Main  Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic 
Co-Main  Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba 
Undercard  Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka 
Undercard  Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas 
Undercard  Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres 
Undercard  Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento 
7:30 p.m.  Feature  Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee 
Undercard  Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick 
Undercard  Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill 
Undercard  Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario 
Undercard  Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski 

