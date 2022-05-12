UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic on Saturday, May 14, on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
Main Card at 10 p.m. ET, Prelims at 7:30 p.m.
ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App
for mobile and connected TV devices
The main event is a matchup of light heavyweights, former champion and No. 1 Jan Blachowicz (28-9) and No. 3 Aleksandar Rakic (14-2). Blachowicz, 39 and nine years Rakic’s senior, lost the title to Glover Teixeira in his last visit to the Octagon in October after having won nine of his previous 10 outings. To many, a victory Saturday would position Rakic for his first UFC title shot. After dropping his first effort as a professional, he has taken 14 of his last 15 fights.
The co-main also pits light heavyweights, No. 13 ranked Ryan Spann (19-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-6). Spann, who holds a 4-inch advantage in both height and reach over his lefty opponent, is expected to use the jab to his advantage. Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Cutelaba has a background heavy in grappling – Greco-Roman wrestling, Sambo and judo – yet 12 of his 16 wins have come by way of a knockout.
Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.
ESPN.com
- Friday: Expert Picks and Best Bets
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 5/13
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Blachowicz vs. Rakic
|ESPNEWS
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Rakic
|ESPN+
|Sat., 5/14
|7:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:
Blachowicz vs. Rakic (Prelims)
|ESPN2
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night presented by Modelo:
Blachowicz vs. Rakic (Main Card)
|ESPN2
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+
|Sun., 5/15
|1 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Crypto.com: Blachowicz vs. Rakic
|ESPN+
* Immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
|Co-Main
|Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba
|Undercard
|Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
|Undercard
|Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
|Undercard
|Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
|Undercard
|Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
|7:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee
|Undercard
|Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
|Undercard
|Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
|Undercard
|Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
|Undercard
|Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski
