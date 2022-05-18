UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira Saturday, May 21, exclusively on ESPN+

May 18, 2022

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m.

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, May 21, with both Prelims and Main Card on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The Main Card will air at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes Friday’s UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holm vs. Vieira on ESPNEWS at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a women’s bantamweight showdown between former champion and No.2 Holly Holm (14-5) and No.5 Ketlen Vieira (12-2). Holm will attempt to extend her win streak and reinsert herself into the title conversation while Viera intends to add to her resume another statement victory over a former champion.

The co-main presents a welterweight war between No.14 Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4) and Michel Pereira (26-11). Ponzinibbio aims to defend his spot in the Top 15 while the surging Pereira hopes to further cement his welterweight run and break into the rankings for the first time.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside two-time UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Troy Santiago.

Thursday: Expert Picks and Best Bets

Friday: “I think about doing both”: Why Holly Holm is dreaming about boxing for the first time in years (Brett Okamoto)

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 5/20 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holm vs. Vieira ESPNEWS 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holm vs. Vieira ESPN+ Sat., 5/21 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira (Prelims) ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Crypto.com: Holm vs. Vieira

* Immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)