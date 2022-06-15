June 14, 2022

2022 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final on ESPN was Most-Watched Conference Final since 2013 Across Cable and Broadcast

Eastern Conference Final on ESPN averaged 2.4 million viewers; Up 82% versus 2021 Conference Final average across cable and broadcast

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Game 6 averaged 2.8 million viewers, up 83% versus the comparable 2021 game; Most-viewed Conference Final Game 6 on cable since 2002

Stanley Cup Playoffs to date across ESPN and ESPN2 averaging 1.2 million viewers; Up 30% vs. all 2021 playoffs to date across cable and broadcast



The 2022 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final on ESPN was the most-watched Conference Final since 2013 across both cable and broadcast, averaging 2.4 million viewers – an increase of 82% versus 2021’s Conference Final and up 32% versus 2019’s Conference Final average across cable and broadcast. The Stanley Cup Playoffs to date across ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 1.2 million viewers across 44 games – an increase of 30% versus all 2021 playoffs to date across cable and broadcast.

Last Saturday’s Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Game 6 averaged 2.8 million viewers, up 83% versus the comparable game in 2021, and peaked at 3.8 million viewers. It is the most-viewed Conference Final Game 6 on cable since 2002 (Red Wings/Avalanche).

Female viewership of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs to date is up 28% versus 2021’s Stanley Cup Playoffs to date, and is up 75% versus 2021’s Conference Final average across cable and broadcast.

Additional 2022 Eastern Conference Final on ESPN viewership highlights include:

Game 1 was the most-viewed Conference Final Game 1 ever on cable (data through 1994)

Game 2 was the most-viewed Conference Final Game 2 on cable since 2013

Game 4 was the most-viewed Conference Final Game 4 on cable since 2013

Game 5 was the most-viewed Conference Final Game 5 on cable since 2002

Game 6 was the most-viewed Conference Final Game 6 on cable since 2002

Digital & Social

From the start of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL content across ESPN.com and the ESPN App continues to experience double-digit and triple-digit growth. Digital content was accessed by 25.3 million unique visitors, who spent nearly 421 million total minutes of engagement – up 46% and 129%, respectively – versus 2021. Across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, ESPN NHL social media content has generated 12.2M total engagements and 181.9M video views.

2022 Stanley Cup Final begins Wednesday on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

Wednesday, June 15

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche – GAME 1 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App)

Saturday, June 18

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche – GAME 2 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App)

Monday, June 20

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning – GAME 3 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App)

Tuesday, June 22

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning – GAME 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App)

Friday, June 24 – IF NECESSARY

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche – GAME 5 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App)

Sunday, June 26 – IF NECESSARY

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning – GAME 6 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App)

Tuesday, June 28 – IF NECESSARY

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche – GAME 7 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App)

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538