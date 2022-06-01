June 1, 2022

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2 Deliver Strong Second Round Viewership

Second Round games on ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 1.52 million viewers; Up 44% versus 2021 Second Round cable average; Up 12% versus 2019 Second Round cable average

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 averaged 2.8 million viewers; Up 87% versus comparable 2021 game; Most-viewed Second Round game since 2013

Stanley Cup Playoffs to date across ESPN and ESPN2 averaging 976,000 viewers; Up 20% versus all 2021 telecasts across cable and broadcast

The second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 1.52 million viewers – an increase of 44% versus 2021’s second round cable average. The Stanley Cup Playoffs to date across ESPN and ESPN2 averaged 976,000 viewers across 38 games – an increase of 20% versus all 2021 telecasts across cable and broadcast. ESPN has now delivered four of the top five most-viewed Stanley Cup Playoff games this season.

Monday’s New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 7 averaged 2.8 million viewers, up 87% versus the comparable game in 2021, and peaked at 3.4 million viewers. It is the most-viewed second round playoff game on cable since 2013 and the most-viewed 2022 playoff game across all networks through the second round.

Saturday’s Rangers-Hurricanes Game 6 averaged 2.04 million viewers, up 37% versus the comparable game in 2021, and peaked at 2.6 million viewers.

Through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL content across ESPN.com and the ESPN App has continued to experience double-digit and triple-digit growth. Digital content was accessed by 21.3 million unique visitors, who have generated 325.1 million page views and 75 million video starts – up 52%, 126% and 57%, respectively – versus 2021. Across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, ESPN social media NHL content has generated 8.9 million engagements, 342.2 million impressions and 127.6 million video views.

The Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with a Game 1 matchup between the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

2022 Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Wednesday, June 1

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers – GAME 1 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Friday, June 3

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers – GAME 2 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, June 5

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning – GAME 3 (3 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Tuesday, June 7

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning – GAME 4 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

-30-

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538