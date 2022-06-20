America’s Caddie on ESPN+: New Episode Previews 2022 Travelers Championship

Features NBA Champion and NBA All-Star, UConn legend Richard “Rip” Hamilton

Also Hall of Fame ESPN Sportscaster Chris Berman and the Late, Great Charlie Sifford

New Travelers Championship Episode

Streaming now exclusively on ESPN+, host Michael Collins previews this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Two Special Guests & A Look Back at a Legend

Richard “Rip” Hamilton – Michael Collins challenges Rip to a one-club challenge, attempts a 3-hole match – masked – and talks all things golf and hoops in our ‘Quick 9’ with the Huskie legend who loves golf, won an NCAA title at UConn, and is a 3-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion.

Chris Berman – Collins goes rumblin’, bumblin’ and stumblin’ to the famed Umbrella Shot Challenge with Hall of Fame ESPN Sportscaster Chris Berman. The two reminisce about their first meeting at TPC River Highlands and Berman’s early involvement with the PGA.

Charlie Sifford – Collins celebrates the career, impact and legacy of the late, great Charlie Sifford, the first African American golfer to win a tournament as a member of the PGA TOUR. Sifford won the Greater Hartford Open in 1967 and the Los Angeles Open in 1969. The TOUR commemorates Charlie’s 100th birthday and remembers his courage in breaking the PGA’s color line, forever changing the game for generations of golfers in the U.S. and around the world.

Video Excerpts:

Travelers Championship on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present this week the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., with four exclusive streams of coverage, including a Main Feed following the best live action across the tournament field, as well as Featured Groups and Featured Holes. The action begins Thursday morning and continues through Sunday, June 26.

About America’s Caddie

Covering professional golf like fans have never seen it before, America’s Caddie mixes feature segments and interviews with golf’s biggest stars as the series follows Collins on his journeys across the country. Part travelogue, part golf history lesson, part celebrity hangout – America’s Caddie combines it all into a magazine-style roadshow hosted by the one-of-a-kind Collins. Remaining episodes this season will preview the Scottish Open and TOUR Championship.

