Boston Celtics-Miami Heat Game 7 is Most-Watched Conference Finals Game on ESPN in Four Years

Most-Watched Eastern Conference Finals Since 2018 and Up 40 Percent from 2021

The Boston Celtics victory over the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday was the most-watched Conference Finals game on ESPN in four years, according to Nielsen. The telecast averaged 9,875,000 viewers, peaking with 12,171,000 viewers at 11 p.m. ET.

The Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat series was the most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals since 2018, averaging nearly seven million viewers across the seven games (6,978,000). This is up 40 percent from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 7 on ESPN was the most-watched program of the day across all of television, including in every key demographic: P18-34; P18-49; P25-54; M18-34; M18-49; M25-54.

The NBA Finals, exclusively on ABC, begins Thursday, June 2, at 9 p.m. as the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the Golden State Warriors and three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry. For coverage details, visit ESPN Press Room.

