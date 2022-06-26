ESPN Adds Exclusive Broadcast of St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves to July 6 Schedule

ESPN today announced it has added the exclusive broadcast of the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves game to its July 6 programming schedule. The game will emanate from Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga., beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Michael Kay and World Series Champion and analyst Alex Rodriguez will provide commentary on site. The duo also stars in KayRod Cast – an alternate presentation for select Sunday Night Baseball games on ESPN2.

KayRod Cast returns tonight, June 26, for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Sunday Night Baseball game, starting at 7 p.m. Tonight’s edition of KayRod Cast will feature special guests, including Tony Danza, Steve Garvey, Leo Mazzone and Jeff Francoeur. Kay and Rodriguez will be located at the ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York, N.Y.

Upcoming KayRod Cast schedule:

Date Game June 26 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves July 3 St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies July 10 New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Aug.14 Game selection TBD Sept. 25 Game selection TBD

During the traditional Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Taco Bell broadcast of tonight’s Dodgers vs. Braves game, Atlanta superstar Ronald Acuña, Jr. will be mic’d up for an in-game conversation with the ESPN broadcast team of Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and David Cone with Buster Olney reporting. ESPN has mic’d up MLB players for innovative, in-game conversations throughout the season.

