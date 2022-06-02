ESPN Announces Commentators for 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Season

#PLLonESPN begins this weekend, June 4-5, with four games from Albany, N.Y.

The 2022 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) season begins this weekend on ESPN platforms with a pair of doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, live from Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium at the University of Albany in Albany, N.Y.

Saturday’s opener features a rematch of last year’s championship – Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, exclusively on ESPN+ at 2:15 p.m. ET, while Redwoods LC battles Atlas LC on ESPN at 5 p.m.

Sunday on ESPN+, the Waterdogs and Cannons meet at 1 p.m., followed by the Chrome and Archers facing off at 3:45 p.m.

The 2022 Men’s and Women’s Tewaaraton Award winners will be introduced at halftime of the Saturday’s Redwoods/Atlas game. That game features No. 2 overall PLL College Draft pick and Tewaaraton Award finalist Chris Gray of North Carolina making his professional debut with Atlas. In addition to Gray, No. 1 overall draftee, recent NCAA Champion with Maryland and Tewaaraton Award finalist Logan Wisnauskas will suit up for the first time with Chrome on Sunday.

ESPN’s PLL coverage across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will be enhanced by a collection of the most knowledgeable, experienced and passionate voices in the sport.

“This is such an exciting time for lacrosse,” said Ericka Galbraith, ESPN Coordinating Producer. “Showcasing the sport at its highest levels, with seasoned contributors and fresh faces, will continue to raise its profile among core fans and new audiences. We’re thrilled to work with the PLL on such an incredible endeavor and look forward to delivering top-notch productions throughout the next several months.”

Play-by-play duties will be handled by lacrosse regulars Anish Shroff, Chris Cotter, Jay Alter, Drew Carter and Jake Marsh.

Game analysts include the mainstays of ESPN’s college lacrosse coverage: Quint Kessenich, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch.

Reporters for the 47-game PLL season include familiar faces from across ESPN properties: Katie George, Roddy Jones, Chantel McCabe and Dana Boyle along with Stanwick-Burch.

“It is our belief that a live sports telecast can come to life with passionate and insightful storytellers,” said PLL Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil. “That begins with a welcoming greeting, detailed play-by-play commentary, humanizing analysis, and capped by a dramatic call of a game-winning goal. We’re thrilled with the talent and multiple crews ESPN has put together for our first season together, and fully expect our audience around the world to enjoy.”

Additional commentators may be included on a week-by-week basis.

PLL Opening Weekend Schedule and Commentators:

Date Time (ET) City Matchup Network Sat, June 4 2:15 p.m. Albany, NY Whipsnakes vs Chaos Anish Shroff, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich ESPN+ 5 p.m. Albany, NY Redwoods vs Atlas Shroff, Carcaterra, R. Boyle, Kessenich ESPN Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Albany, NY Waterdogs vs Cannons Chris Cotter, Ryan Boyle, Katie George ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. Albany, NY Chrome vs Archers Cotter, R. Boyle, George ESPN+

The complete 2022 PLL schedule can be found here: https://bit.ly/3t7gNpr

About Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 8 teams rostered by the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Chernin Group, Blum Capital, The Kraft Group, Arctos Sports Partners, and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL is distributed through an exclusive media rights agreement with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The PLL was recognized by Front Office Sports’ 2021 Best Employers in Sports. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague), YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL) and TikTok (@pll).

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.