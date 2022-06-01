ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: Freddie Freeman Returns to Atlanta as Los Angeles Dodgers Visit Atlanta Braves on June 26

Dodgers Host Rival San Diego Padres on September 4

ESPN today announced three game selections for the 2022 season of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will visit Freeman’s former team, the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley on Sunday, June 26, in ESPN’s exclusive, national game of the week. Freeman and the Dodgers return to Sunday Night Baseball on September 4 to visit their NL West rivals, the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado.

The June 19 edition of Sunday Night Baseball will feature first place Houston Astros and Jose Altuve hosting the Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu.

Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone and multi-platform contributor Buster Olney call Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes the game at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

On Deck:

This Sunday, June 5, the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras host their rival St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at 7 p.m. exclusively on ESPN. Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is scheduled to become the latest player to be mic’d up for a live, in-game conversation with the Sunday Night Baseball team.

-30-