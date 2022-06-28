ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets; New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Added to Slate

Broadcast Peaked with 2,280,000 Viewers

ESPN today announced two additional game selections for its 2022 Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Taco Bell slate. On July 24, the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado will visit the National League East-leading New York Mets and Francisco Lindor. On August 14, the American League East-leading New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will visit the second-place Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts as their historic rivalry continues. KayRod Cast will accompany Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2 for the rivalry game, with the traditional telecast on ESPN.

The June 26 edition of Sunday Night Baseball generated 1.9 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2 for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves game. The telecast was up 41 percent in viewership vs. the comparable week in 2021. It peaked with 2,280,000 viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night Baseball airs at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes with select games airing on ESPN2 with KayRod Cast – ESPN’s alternate presentation. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Karl Ravech, the fourth-ever voice of Sunday Night Baseball, calls the action with analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone with Buster Olney reporting. KayRod Cast features veteran New York broadcaster Michael Kay and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez.

On deck: the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Philadelphia Phillies on the July 3 edition of Sunday Night Baseball. On July 10, the Yankees visit the Red Sox.

Additionally, ESPN has added an exclusive broadcast of the Cardinals vs. Braves game on Wednesday, July 6, to its programming schedule.

For more information on Sunday Night Baseball, visit ESPN Press Room.

-30-