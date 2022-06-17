Exclusively on ESPN+: JJ Redick Breaks Down Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on DETAIL

DETAIL, the ground-breaking sports analysis program brought to you by five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, continues with two episodes hosted by the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Magic and Duke’s all-time leading scorer, JJ Redick. DETAIL is produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+.

In the one episode, Redick breaks down the play of NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry during Game 2 of the Finals against the Celtics. Prior to that, another episode breaks down the play of the Warriors’ superstar guard, Klay Thompson, during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks.

All 150+ episodes of DETAIL are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

About Granity Studios

Formed by the late Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios is a multi-media original content company Bryant founded to enable young athletes to maximize their full potential through creative storytelling. Projects include the Bryant-created, critically-acclaimed Showtime-distributed documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse, the 2018 Academy Award and Annie Award winning animated short Dear Basketball, the top-rated podcast in kids and family, called The Punies, and the groundbreaking television series DETAIL which currently airs on ESPN+. For more information about Granity Studios and/or its upcoming slate, please visit www.granitystudios.com.