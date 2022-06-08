Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, June 12

Thursday’s Marquee Group: Reigning PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy

Friday’s Marquee Group includes Nos. 1, 2, 3 in FedExCup Standings: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto this week with four exclusive streams of coverage, only for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by a Marquee Group at 7 a.m. ET, Featured Groups at 7:15 a.m. ET, and Featured Holes at 7:30 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes at St. George: Nos. 3, 6, 13, and 16.

THURSDAY | June 9

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7 a.m. ET

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), No. 6 world ranking, 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Rory McIlroy – No. 8 world ranking, 20-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time FedExCup champion, 2019 RBC Canadian Open champion

Corey Conners – TOUR winner (2019 Valero Texas Open)

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

Brandt Snedeker – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2012 FedExCup champion, 2007 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, 2013 RBC Canadian Open champion

Matt Fitzpatrick – Seven wins on DP World Tour, No. 17 world ranking

J. Spaun – Won 2022 Texas Valero Open for first TOUR victory

Tony Finau – Two-time TOUR winner

Nick Taylor – Two-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Tyrrell Hatton – PGA TOUR winner, six DP World Tour titles

Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 10 wins on DP World Tour

Harold Varner III – Finished T-3 at 2022 RBC Heritage

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler – 2022 Masters champion, No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings

Sam Burns – Four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge), No. 2 in FedExCup standings, No. 9 world ranking

Cameron Smith – No. 3 in FedExCup standings, No. 4 world ranking, 2022 The PLAYERS champion, four-time TOUR winner, won this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions with a TOUR record 34 under par

FRIDAY | June 10

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7 a.m. ET

Scheffler, Burns, Smith

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Hatton, Rose, Varner III

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner

Parker McLachlin – TOUR winner (2008 Barracuda Championship)

Sebastian Muñoz – TOUR winner (2019 Sanderson Farms Championship)

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Thomas, McIlroy, Conners

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Lowry, Snedeker, Fitzpatrick

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the RBC Canadian Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 9 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Thomas / Rory McIlroy / Corey Conner 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Shane Lowry / Brandt Snedeker / Matt Fitzpatrick JJ Spaun / Tony Finau / Nick Taylor 7:30 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 6, 13, 16 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Tyrrell Hatton / Justin Rose / Harold Varner III Featured Group 2 Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns / Cameron Smith Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 6 Par 3 | No. 16 Friday, June 10 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns / Cameron Smith 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Tyrrell Hatton / Justin Rose / Harold Varner III Cameron Champ / Parker McLachlin / Sebastian Munoz 7:30 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 6, 13, 16 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Justin Thomas / Rory McIlroy / Corey Conners Featured Group 2 Shane Lowry / Brandt Snedeker / Matt Fitzpatrick Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 6 Par 3 | No. 16

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

###