Four-Stream Coverage of the John Deere Classic, Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 3

Marquee, Featured Groups include major winners, former John Deere Classic champions

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., this week with four exclusive streams of coverage, only for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 7:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by a Marquee Group and Featured Holes at 8:15 a.m. ET, and Featured Groups at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will showcase the par-4 14th, as well as the three par-3 Nos. 3, 12 and 16 at TPC Deer Run.

THURSDAY | June 30

Main Feed starts at 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner

Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Morgan Hoffmann – Returned to the TOUR in April after being diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in 2017

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Kevin Streelman – Two-time TOUR winner

Nick Watney – Five-time TOUR winner

Mark Hensby – TOUR winner (2004 John Deere Classic)

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Brandt Snedeker – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2012 FedExCup champion, 2007 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Charles Howell III – Three-time TOUR winner, 2001 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Sahith Theegala– Finished T-2 at last week’s Travelers Championship and third at this year’s WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Featured Group 2 |3 p.m. ET

Webb Simpson – 2012 U.S. Open champion, seven-time TOUR winner

Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Lanto Griffin – TOUR winner (2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open)

FRIDAY | July 1

Main Feed starts at 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:15 a.m. ET

Simpson / Day / Griffin

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Snedeker / Howell III / Theegala

Lucas Glover – Defending John Deere Classic champion, 2009 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

Dillon Frittelli – TOUR winner (2019 John Deere Classic), two DP World Tour wins

Zach Johnson – 2012 John Deere Classic champion, two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Streb / Kizzire / Laird

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Champ / Davis / Hoffmann

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the John Deere Classic | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 30 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Cameron Champ / Cam Davis / Morgan Hoffmann Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 12, 16 Par 4 | 14 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Robert Streb / Patton Kizzire / Martin Laird Kevin Streelman / Nick Watney / Mark Hensby 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Brandt Snedeker / Charles Howell III / Sahith Theegala Featured Group 2 Webb Simpson / Jason Day / Lanto Griffin Featured Holes Par 4 | No. 14 Par 3 | No. 16 Friday, July 1 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Webb Simpson / Jason Day / Lanto Griffin 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 12, 16 Par 4 | 14 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Brandt Snedeker / Charles Howell III / Sahith Theegala Lucas Glover / Dylan Frittelli / Zach Johnson 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Robert Streb / Patton Kizzire / Martin Laird Featured Group 2 Cameron Champ / Cam Davis / Morgan Hoffmann Featured Holes Par 4 | No. 14 Par 3 | No. 16

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

###